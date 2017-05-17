Interactive crime map: May 9 – May 16

The Pitt News Staff

Tuesday, May 9, 2017

12:46 a.m. Atwood St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with a retail theft

2:13 p.m. Hillman Library 3960 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15260. Pitt police responded to a report of an indecent exposure.

2:17 p.m. Benedum Hall 3700 O’Hara St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of the theft of a touch screen.

4:00 p.m. Parkview Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with a domestic dispute.

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

4:44 p.m. WPIC (Deitre Hall) 3811 O’Hara St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted WPIC Security with report of a theft.

5:05 p.m. Magee Women’s Hospital 300 Halket St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted UPMC Magee Women’s Hospital police with a domestic incident.

6:00 p.m. South Oakland, Pittsburgh, PA. Pitt police assisted city police with a report of a theft.

6:31 p.m. Soldiers & Sailors Parking Garage 4101 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15260. Pitt police responded to a student’s report of a theft of a bicycle.

Thursday, May 11, 2017

12:02 a.m. Dunseith St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested a non-affiliated person for possession of drug paraphernalia, public drunkenness and obstruction of highways.

2:43 p.m. Magee Women’s Hospital 300 Halket St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested a non-affiliated person with the use of a warrant.

Friday, May 12, 2017

4:42 p.m. Hillman Library 3960 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15260. Pitt police arrested a non-affiliated person for indecent exposure and open lewdness.

11:46 p.m. Atwood St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with a disorderly student.

Saturday, May 13, 2017

5:06 a.m. Hilton Garden Inn 3454 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested two non-affiliated persons for possession of a small amount of marijuana, presenting false identification to law enforcement, harassment, threats, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Sunday, May 14, 2017

12:51 a.m. Meyran Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested a student for driving under the influence.

Monday, May 15, 2017

10:26 a.m. 300 Robinson St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of theft from a motor vehicle.

3:29 p.m. Hillman Library 3960 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15260. Pitt police responded to a student’s report of a theft of a wallet.

3:57 p.m. 3600 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police gave a non-affiliated person a verbal warning for panhandling.

7:34 p.m. Pitt Law School 3900 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15260. Pitt police gave a non-affiliated person a verbal warning for panhandling.

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

12:11 p.m. Public Safety Building 3412 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report from Residence Life of alcohol law violations.

4:17 p.m. Litchfield Tower A 3901 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of a theft of a bicycle.



