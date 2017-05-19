Thomas Jefferson DE Noah Palmer chooses Pitt

Head coach Pat Narduzzi has turned Pitt into a conference contender in his first two seasons and looks to take another step forward this fall. TPN File Photo

Pat Narduzzi and the Pitt football staff added to the program’s 2018 recruiting class Thursday, earning a commit from 6-foot-4 defensive end Noah Palmer.

Palmer announced his commitment on Twitter.

Proud and very excited to announce that I have fully committed to the University of Pittsburgh #H2P #L1TS8URGH pic.twitter.com/NUh6t28GCu — Noah Palmer (@npalmer_3623) May 18, 2017

“Proud and very excited to announce that I have fully committed to the University of Pittsburgh,” Palmer said.

Growing up in nearby Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania, he played in the WPIAL for Thomas Jefferson High School. He is the third member of the class and the first one from the state of Pennsylvania.

He joins Massachusetts tight end Jay Symonds and New Jersey quarterback Nick Patti, both of whom committed earlier this spring.

It’s been a difficult offseason for Pitt’s defensive line, as the unit lost Ejuan Price and Tyrique Jarrett to graduation before dismissing redshirt junior Jeremiah Taleni for disciplinary reasons. The program signed three defensive lineman in last year’s class, but there is still a need for depth at the position.



