What to do this summer: local events

TPN File Photo



TPN Staff
May 29, 2017

June

9 through 11: Steel City Comic Con — Special Horror Fan Edition at Monroeville Convention Center

10 and 11: Pridefest in Downtown

11: EQT Equality March in Downtown

16: Urban Garden Party at the Mattress Factory

16 through 18: 4th River Music Collective at OWL Hollow

17: Adventure Hunt Pittsburgh throughout Pittsburgh

21: Pittsburgh’s World Refugee Day at Market Square

24: Jam on Walnut in Shadyside

24: WYEP Summer Music Festival at Schenley Plaza

29 through July 2: Anthrocon at David L. Lawrence Convention Center

 

July

2: Tailgate and Pride Day at the Pirates at PNC Park

7: SouthSide Works Exposed at SouthSide Works

8: The Lantern Fest at Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway

14: Squirrel Hill Happening at Ten Thousand Villages Pittsburgh

14 and 15: 5th Annual Deutschtown Music Festival in Deutschtown

15 and 16: Vintage Grand Prix at Schenley Park

21: After Dark-Potterfest at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History

22: One WHIRL Yoga Fest + Healthy Lifestyle Expo at Point State Park

22: Night Nation Run beginning at Stage AE

27 through 30: ReplayFX Arcade and Gaming Festival at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center

28 and 29: Picklesburgh at the Roberto Clemente Bridge in Downtown

 

August

1: The Shins at Stage AE, Indoors

5: 2017 Pittsburgh Superhero Bar Crawl in the South Side

5: Red Bull Flugtag 2017 at EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta

12: Wine Spirits and FoodTruck Fest“acular” at Stage AE, Outdoors

19: Jam on Walnut in Shadyside

19 through 28: BikeFest

20: Shawn Mendes: “Illuminate” World Tour at PPG Paints Arena

22: Bruno Mars at PPG Paints Arena

26 and 27: 21st Annual Shadyside … The Art Festival on Walnut Street in Shadyside

