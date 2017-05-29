What to do this summer: local events

June
9 through 11: Steel City Comic Con — Special Horror Fan Edition at Monroeville Convention Center
10 and 11: Pridefest in Downtown
11: EQT Equality March in Downtown
16: Urban Garden Party at the Mattress Factory
16 through 18: 4th River Music Collective at OWL Hollow
17: Adventure Hunt Pittsburgh throughout Pittsburgh
21: Pittsburgh’s World Refugee Day at Market Square
24: Jam on Walnut in Shadyside
24: WYEP Summer Music Festival at Schenley Plaza
29 through July 2: Anthrocon at David L. Lawrence Convention Center
July
2: Tailgate and Pride Day at the Pirates at PNC Park
7: SouthSide Works Exposed at SouthSide Works
8: The Lantern Fest at Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway
14: Squirrel Hill Happening at Ten Thousand Villages Pittsburgh
14 and 15: 5th Annual Deutschtown Music Festival in Deutschtown
15 and 16: Vintage Grand Prix at Schenley Park
21: After Dark-Potterfest at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History
22: One WHIRL Yoga Fest + Healthy Lifestyle Expo at Point State Park
22: Night Nation Run beginning at Stage AE
27 through 30: ReplayFX Arcade and Gaming Festival at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center
28 and 29: Picklesburgh at the Roberto Clemente Bridge in Downtown
August
1: The Shins at Stage AE, Indoors
5: 2017 Pittsburgh Superhero Bar Crawl in the South Side
5: Red Bull Flugtag 2017 at EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta
12: Wine Spirits and FoodTruck Fest“acular” at Stage AE, Outdoors
19: Jam on Walnut in Shadyside
19 through 28: BikeFest
20: Shawn Mendes: “Illuminate” World Tour at PPG Paints Arena
22: Bruno Mars at PPG Paints Arena
26 and 27: 21st Annual Shadyside … The Art Festival on Walnut Street in Shadyside
printPrint