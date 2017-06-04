Pitt football adds 3-star recruits Judson Tallandier and Wendell Davis

Head coach Pat Narduzzi is entering his third season with the Panthers after two consecutive 8-5 campaigns. (TPN File Photo)

The 2018 Pitt football recruiting class is gaining momentum as head coach Pat Narduzzi received verbal commitments from a pair of 3-star prospects Friday.

Cornerback Judson Tallandier and linebacker Wendell Davis both pledging to the Panthers, announcing their commitments on Twitter.

🎬 A Big Dream Turning Into A Reality.. 📍Largo, MD -> Pittsburgh, PA ! 🏁 🐾 #L1TS8URGH #H2P 🐾 pic.twitter.com/KL6rrbPeUS — Judson Tallandier Ⅱ (@iamjtii) June 2, 2017

“After long thought, prayer and consideration, I feel most comfortable with my decision and have chosen to continue my education and become a better man and athlete at the University of Pittsburgh,” Tallandier said.

Tallandier — a 6-foot-2 product from DeMatha Catholic in Maryland — is ranked by 247Sports as the 19th best player in the state. According to 247Sports, he had offers from 14 programs including ACC foes Boston College, North Carolina State and Syracuse.

Davis, on the other hand, is ranked as the 24th best outside linebacker in the nation and the 7th best player in the state of Virginia.

The pair of recruits should help the Panthers secondary when they arrive, as the unit has been the team’s worst in recent years. Last season, Pitt allowed 333.2 passing yards per game — the second worst in major college football. The secondary was a big focus in last year’s recruiting class, highlighted by 4-star recruit Paris Ford, and it should be again this year.

Pitt’s 2018 class now includes six players, but currently ranks 54th nationally and 13th in the ACC according to 247Sports. There is still a long way to go though, as athletes have until Feb. 7 to decide where to play.



