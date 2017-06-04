GALLERY: Three Rivers Arts Festival

The annual Three Rivers Arts Festival is a free 10-day arts festival downtown which features a variety of food and art vendors as well as an eclectic selection of musical performers.
The Umbrella Sky Project, developed in Águenda, Portugal by the creative agency Sextafiera Produções, is featured in the center of strings of vendors. (Photo by Anna Bongardino | Visual Editor)
The festival stretches from The Point to the Highmark Building. (Photo by Anna Bongardino | Visual Editor)
Several members of 4th River Music Collective, a street folk group, perform at Three Rivers Arts Festival in front of Wyndham Hotel. (Photo by Anna Bongardino | Visual Editor)
Josh Chamberlain, lead vocalist for the Lone Pines, performs covers and original songs at the Three Rivers Arts Festival on Saturday. (Photo by Anna Bongardino | Visual Editor)
The main stage at Three Rivers Arts Festival is located in the middle of Point State Park in Downtown. (Photo by Anna Bongardino | Visual Editor)
Josh Beale and Kate Hasting of The Kate Hasting Band perform on the main stage at Three Rivers Arts Festival on Saturday. (Photo by Anna Bongardino | Visual Editor)
A few of the emerging artist market tents. (Photo by Lexi Kennell | Culture Editor)
Food pop-up tents at Point State Park. (Photo by Lexi Kennell | Culture Editor)
printPrint
A woman hula hoops to the rhythm of Butch Ross’s folk tunes which he plays on a mountain dulcimer. (Photo by Anna Bongardino | Visual Editor)
Leave a comment.