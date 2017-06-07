Interactive crime map May 30 – June 6

Tuesday, May 30, 2017
3:22 p.m. 3900 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a non-affiliated person for disorderly conduct and violating a city ordinance.
Wednesday, May 31, 2017
4:01 a.m. 200 Chesterfield Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested a non-affiliated person for simple assault.
3:57 p.m. 3700 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a non-affiliated person for violating a city ordinance by panhandling.
Thursday, June 1, 2017
3:18 p.m. Benedum Hall 3700 O’Hara St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of a stolen bicycle.
3:35 p.m. Sennot Square 210 S Bouquet St, Pittsburgh, PA 15260. Pitt police responded to a report of criminal mischief.
Friday, June 2, 2017
1:58 a.m. 3 Robinison St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested a non-affiliated person for possession of a small amount of marijuana.
6:29 a.m. 3498 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested a female student for driving under the influence.
1:04 p.m. 3600 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested a non-affiliated person for possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia.
Saturday, June 3, 2017
12:05 a.m. Bates St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a non-affiliated person for possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct.
12:40 a.m. 100 Atwood St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a male student for carrying an open container of alcohol in public.
3:00 a.m. McKee Pl, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a male student for underage drinking.
6:15 p.m. Sennot Square 210 S Bouquet St, Pittsburgh, PA 15260. Pitt police responded to a report of a retail theft.
11:51 p.m. 3900 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15260. Pitt police arrested a non-affiliated person for simple assault.
Sunday, June 4, 2017
7:23 a.m. 3500 Louisa St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested a non-affiliated person for theft by unlawful taking.
2:12 p.m. Posvar Hall 230 S Bouquet St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to an individual’s report of theft of her bicycle.
2:54 p.m. 399 Coltart Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested a male student for resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, open lewdness and public drunkenness.
Monday, June 5, 2017
2:26 p.m. 3700 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a non-affiliated person for public drunkenness and carrying an open container of alcohol in public.
2:42 p.m. Petersen Events Center 3719 Terrace St, Pittsburgh, PA 15261. Pitt police responded to a report of theft of a hat.
2:53 p.m. Fitzgerald Field House 3546 Alequippa St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of theft of a hat.
10:13 p.m. 3700 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a non-affiliated person for public drunkenness.
Tuesday, June 6, 2017
7:17 p.m. 100 Atwood St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a non-affiliated person for panhandling.
