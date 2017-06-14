GALLERY: Penguins Stanley Cup Victory Parade 2017

Column: Crosby and Malkin: from disappointment to dynasty

Early in the 2015-16 season, the Crosby-Malkin era was considered a disappointment. Now, it’s the best in Penguins history. When Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin came to Pittsburgh in 2005 and 2006, respectively, it marked a turnaround for an organization which had missed the playoffs every season since 2000-01, finishing last in the Atlantic Division […]