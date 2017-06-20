GALLERY: Pittsburgh JazzLive International Festival 2017

Injustice and Introspection: “Witness” tackles existence in a world of hard truths

Punk blues rocker Benjamin Booker says that his new album “Witness” asks two questions he thinks every American needs to ask themselves — “Am I going to be a witness?” and, in today’s society, “Is that enough?” The 28-year-old New Orleans singer-songwriter poses these questions at the end of a short essay posted on his […]