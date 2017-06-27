Interactive crime map: June 14 – June 20

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

3:39 p.m. 3800 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested a non-affiliated individual using a warrant.

5:14 p.m. 3700 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a non-affiliated individual for panhandling.

7:41 p.m. 200 Atwood St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a non-affiliated individual for scattering rubbish and holding an open container of alcohol in public.

8:56 p.m. O’Hara St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of the theft of a bicycle.

Thursday, June 15, 2017

11:10 a.m. Parkman Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of the theft of a bicycle.

3:09 p.m. Sennot Square 210 S Bouquet St, Pittsburgh, PA 15260. Pitt police responded to a report of a compromised credit card.

Friday, June 16, 2017

6:54 a.m. Litchfield Towers 3990 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a female student’s report of being harassed by another student.

1:09 p.m. Cathedral of Learning 4200 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15260. Pitt police responded to a student’s report of a stolen wallet.

8:30 p.m. Sennott St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a male student for public drunkenness.

11:24 p.m. 100 Oakland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police confiscated drug paraphernalia while on patrol.

Saturday, June 17, 2017

12:09 a.m. 500 Zulema St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a non-affiliated individual for public urination.

7:13 p.m. 7-Eleven 3955 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of a retail theft.

Sunday, June 18, 2017

12:10 a.m. 200 North Bellefield Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested a non-affiliated individual using a warrant.

4:32 p.m. 3600 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police respond to a theft.

7:36 p.m. Sennott St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a non-affiliated individual for scattering rubbish.

9:53 p.m. 3800 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a non-affiliated individual for panhandling.

10:04 p.m. Sennott St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a non-affiliated individual for public drunkenness.

Monday, June 19, 2017

5:26 a.m. Trees Hall 140 Allequippa St, Pittsburgh, PA 15261. Pitt police responded to a report of a missing digital antenna box.

1:09 p.m. 201 North Bellefield Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a non-affiliated individual for panhandling.

Tuesday, June 20, 2017

11:07 a.m. Public Safety Building 3412 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation for an individual who induced a minor to purchase alcohol.





printPrint