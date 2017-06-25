Football, baseball land New Jersey product Matt Alaimo

The Pitt football and baseball programs each landed a recruit Saturday as two-sport athlete Matt Alaimo announced he will come to the university this fall.
Alaimo announced his commitment on Twitter, saying, “I am proud and excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic, football and baseball career at The University of Pittsburgh.
COMMITTED‼️ #H2P #L1TS8URGH 🔷🔶🐾 pic.twitter.com/XdMRi1LOaE
— Matt Alaimo (@_MattAlaimo) June 24, 2017
On the diamond, Alaimo played in the infield for the Big North Conference champion St. Joseph Regional. The team finished 21-5 this past year, including a 7-1 conference record. According to MaxPreps, Alaimo led the conference in RBIs with 24 while finishing second in slugging percentage at .753.
As a tight end, he is rated a three-star player by 247Sports and is the 10th recruit in football head coach Pat Narduzzi’s 2018 class. He will join fellow St. Joseph graduate Nick Patti — a 6-foot-3 quarterback — on offensive coordinator Shawn Watson’s offense.
He is also the second tight end in the class, joining Massachusetts product Jay Symonds, the first member of the group.
The program has had a very successful month, with six players committing in the past four weeks. Narduzzi will try to carry the momentum into July before the next recruiting dead period in August.
