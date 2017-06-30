Interactive crime map: June 21 – June 27

Wednesday, June 21

12:36 a.m. Semple St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested a non-affiliated individual for simple domestic assault.

10:59 a.m. 4199 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested a non-affiliated individual using a warrant.

4:43 p.m. 3700 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a non-affiliated individual for panhandling.

8:06 p.m. 3800 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a non-affiliated individual for panhandling.

8:39 p.m. 3800 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a non-affiliated individual for panhandling.

Friday, June 23

1:17 a.m. Eureka Building 3400 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police gave a verbal warning to a non-affiliated individual for panhandling.

Saturday, June 24

12:12 a.m. Eureka Building 3400 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a non-affiliated individual for public drunkenness.

1:02 p.m. 200 Coltart Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested a non-affiliated individual for simple domestic assault.

2:34 p.m. Nordenburg Hall 111 University Pl, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a student for underage drinking.

4:40 p.m. 100 Oakland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested a non-affiliated individual using a warrant.

10:21 p.m. 200 Atwood St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested a non-affiliated individual for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Monday, June 26

10:16 a.m. 3815 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a non-affiliated individual for disorderly conduct.

2:08 p.m. 300 Coltart Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with responding to the theft of a bicycle.

6:34 p.m. 3700 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a non-affiliated individual for panhandling.

Tuesday, June 27

1:46 a.m. 200 Atwood St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with a possible retail theft.

2:13 a.m. 3600 Bates St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with responding to a burglary.

2:48 p.m. Benedum Hall 3700 O’Hara St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of a stolen bicycle.

4:16 p.m. 200 Atwood St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a verbal warning to a non-affiliated individual for panhandling.

6:31 p.m. Litchfield Towers 3990 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a student’s report of harassment.





printPrint