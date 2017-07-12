close
Interactive crime map July 5 – July 11

Interactive crime map July 5 – July 11


City police responded to two calls about violent crimes this weekend in Oakland. Pitt News File Photo



The Pitt
News Staff
July 12, 2017

 

Wednesday, July 5, 2017

11:45 a.m. 3700 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted City police with a retail theft.

3:58 p.m. 3800 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested a non-affiliated individual for recklessly endangering another person, tampering with evidence and possessing drug paraphernalia.

9:14 p.m. 200 Atwood St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested a non-affiliated individual for carrying an open container of alcohol in public.

11:36 p.m. 300 Atwood St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted City police with a report of a man exposing himself in public.

 

Thursday, July 6, 2017

3:55 a.m. 3400 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted City police with a retail theft.

11:56 a.m. 200 Atwood St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a non-affiliated individual for retail theft.

1:21 p.m. Thackeray Hall 172 Thackeray Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of a theft of a parking pass.

 

Friday, July 7, 2017

8:57 a.m. Bridgeside Point 100 Technology Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Pitt police responded to an individual’s report of theft of camera equipment.

 

Saturday, July 8, 2017

12:24 a.m. 3500 Alequippa St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested a non-affiliated individual for driving under the influence.

3:04 p.m. McKee Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted City police with a criminal mischief.

5:13 p.m. 399 Coltart Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted City police with a verbal domestic dispute.

 

Sunday, July 9, 2017

12:44 a.m. Frick Fine Arts Building 650 Schenley Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a non-affiliated individual for public drunkenness.

 

Tuesday, July 11, 2017

12:13 a.m. O’Hara Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of a damaged vehicle.

4:40 p.m. 3900 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of a stolen bicycle.

printPrint

Leave a comment.