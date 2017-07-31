World War II-era B-17 bomber will soar over Pittsburgh this weekend

The Madras Maiden, one of the last remaining B-17 bombers, flies back to the Allegheny County Airport during a media flight Monday. (Photo by John Hamilton | Editor-in-Chief)

Listening to the sound of four revving engines muffled by ear plugs, passengers on the B-17 crawl into the nose turret of the WWII-era bomber, seeing stretches of land and Pittsburgh landmarks appear and disappear before them.

The Liberty Foundation — a nonprofit group based in Oklahoma — is offering flights on a B-17 bomber to preserve aviation history, honor veterans and educate the public on WWII. Flights on the Flying Fortress — dubbed “Madras Maiden” — will be offered to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 5-6 at the Allegheny County Airport.

The half-hour scenic tour of the city is $410 for Liberty Foundation members and $450 for non-members. And for those that want to simply view the plane, ground tours will begin in the afternoon and are free, although the Liberty Foundation suggests a donation to help them offset the cost of keeping the living museum running.

The B-17 embarked on a media flight Monday morning, giving The Pitt News and other media organizations a chance to see and feel the historic plane in action.