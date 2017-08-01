Football lands Alabama WR Cameron O’Neil

Head coach Pat Narduzzi is continuing to build his 2018 recruiting class while entering his third season with the Panthers. (TPN File Photo)

The Pitt football team’s first day of fall camp ended on a positive note Monday as wide receiver Cameron O’Neil committed to the program’s 2018 class.

O’Neil announced his decision on Twitter, also thanking the other schools that gave him the chance to further his career.

“I also want to thank all the schools that gave me an opportunity to play football at the next level, but I have decided to further my education and football career [at] The University of Pittsburgh,” O’Neil said.

Playing high school football in Alabama, O’Neil helped his senior-year team to an 8-4 record and a 4-1 regional mark. He chose the Panthers over several other Power-Five teams, including Virginia and Wisconsin.

He is the first receiver in the class of 2018, which now includes 12 players. Each of the other members is rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports, while O’Neil is currently unrated.

Currently, head coach Pat Narduzzi and the team have a month until the start of the season against Youngstown State on Sept. 2. The team recently announced the dismissal of senior defensive end Rori Blair and the suspension of three others, so players will need to step up to beat the Penguins and succeed against the rest of the 2017 schedule.



