Gallery: Redbull Flugtag takes over the North Shore

Spectators watch the Red Bull Flugtag from the North Shore, Point State Park and boats on the Allegheny River. (Photo by John Hamilton)

Homemade aircrafts, 46 in total, launched off a 22-foot platform into the Allegheny River Saturday. Most crafts took a nosedive straight away, but a few got enough air to soar a short distance down the river.

Red Bull’s Flugtag brought crowds to the North Shore and Point State Park as teams displayed their aeronautical knowledge and dancing talent — some teams possessing neither, much to the pleasure of the crowd.