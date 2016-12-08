Michael Arenth reached for his goggles, strapped them to his head with a rubber band and embarked on a trip 6,000 miles away.

He sat in the back of a bumpy brown canoe and watched the bony arms of a 9-year-old refugee paddle across a swamp, enveloped by the emerald-colored fields of South Sudan.

With clouds looming overhead and birds chirping around them, the two escaped from fighters who invaded the boy’s village in “The Displaced,” the New York Times’ online virtual reality experience that profiled victims of the refugee crisis.

“To me, that was when...a broader audience and a different application for [virtual reality] became more mainstream,” Arenth said of his visual adventure. “And I think that's when I felt like, ‘Boy, we need to be sure we're on top of this.’”

Arenth got Google Cardboard with his Sunday New York Times subscription in November, 2015. The device is a $15 virtual reality headset made of cardboard and a 45mm lens, with a slot to put a smartphone capable of streaming 360 video. He, and more than 5 million others who have purchased Google’s headset since then, saw virtual reality as a marvel, not a gimmick. After virtually visiting Ukraine, South Sudan and Lebanon in “The Displaced,” Arenth finally understood how the technology could have applications past roller coaster simulators and horror games.

As the director of classroom and media services for Pitt’s University Center for Teaching and Learning, Arenth thought about how he could implement virtual reality in classrooms on campus — an anthropology course visiting ancient ruins, a chemistry class viewing 3-D models of a compound’s molecular structure, geology students surveying a disaster site. Following his work since then, he says that students are only 18 months away from seeing a virtual reality component on a syllabus.

“We are excited about the possibilities that we haven't even thought of yet,” Arenth said.

Arenth isn’t the only one who’s seen capabilities for virtual reality technology outside of entertainment. Doctors are using headsets to view 3-D models of their patients’ organs, engineers are building games to make life easier for people with disabilities and educational organizations are thinking of ways to bring immersive experiences into the classroom — and all of that work seems to be converging in Pittsburgh.

At Pitt, several faculty members and researchers see virtual reality’s potential to change everything from how professors teach their students to how surgeons prepare for the operating table. But the industry, poised to make huge leaps in the next five years, may not take hold in Pittsburgh unless Pitt researchers can convince investors that their projects are worth it.

According to Lorin Grieve, a professor who teaches in Pitt’s School of Information Sciences and the pharmacy school, it takes tons of time and money to create quality virtual reality experiences.

Most commercially available virtual reality headsets are expensive, from the $599 Oculus Rift to the $799 HTC Vive, plus making games means hiring entire development teams to spend months, even years, building something that can go to market. And even if investors were willing to pour cash into efforts with the technology, there’s no science to prove that virtual immersion helps students learn better.

“A lot of people who aren't interested in VR — a lot of people who are maybe older, more traditional in their outlook are saying, ‘Well, show me that it works,’” Grieve said. “And we just haven't been able to do that yet.”