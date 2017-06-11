GALLERY: Pittsburgh LGBTQ+ Pride 2017

Several marchers express sentiments of accepting a variety of sexualities in their signs. (Photo by Anna Bongardino | Visual Editor)
A drag queen struts through downtown as a part of the pride parade. (Photo by Anna Bongardino | Visual Editor)
Several religious groups marched in the parade to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community. (Photo by Anna Bongardino | Visual Editor)
Chipotle workers hand out coupons to parade attendees. (Photo by Anna Bongardino | Visual Editor)
Marchers utilize the pride parade as a venue to raise awareness for issues such as domestic violence. (Photo by Anna Bongardino | Visual Editor)
A man scantily clad in leather marches in the parade downtown. (Photo by Anna Bongardino | Visual Editor)
Two men stop marching to embrace in the middle of the parade. (Photo by Anna Bongardino | Visual Editor)
Two women zip-line through the center of PrideFest after the conclusion of the pride parade on Sunday afternoon. (Photo by Anna Bongardino | Visual Editor)
People attend a concert held on Liberty Avenue as part of PrideFest entertainment on Sunday afternoon. (Photo by Maria Heines | Staff Photographer)
Onlookers observe PrideFest activities on Liberty Avenue on Sunday afternoon. (Photo by Maria Heines | Staff Photographer)
printPrint
PrideFest attendees take a break from the festivities on Liberty Avenue. (Photo by Maria Heines | Staff Photographer)
Leave a comment.