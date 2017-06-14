Interactive crime map June 7 – June 13

Wednesday, June 7, 2017

7:58 a.m. McKee Pl, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with a report of a domestic incident.

1:49 p.m. Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic 3811 O’Hara St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted UPMC security with an assault.

7:55 p.m. 100 Oakland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a female student’s report of the theft of a bike.

Thursday, June 8, 2017

8:46 a.m. Trees Hall 140 Allequippa St, Pittsburgh, PA 15261. Pitt police responded to a male student’s report of the theft of a pair of headphones.

Friday, June 9, 2017

12:29 a.m. 3428 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested a non-affiliated juvenile for underage drinking.

Saturday, June 10, 2017

12:27 a.m. 200 Atwood St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with a retail theft.

12:00 p.m. Salk Hall 3501 Terrace St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of theft of a wallet.

2:33 p.m. Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic 3811 O’Hara St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report from a hospital employee of being assaulted by a juvenile.

9:45 p.m. Petersen Events Center 3719 Terrace St, Pittsburgh, PA 15261. Pitt police responded to a report of theft of an iPad.

Sunday, June 11, 2017

12:30 a.m. 200 Atwood St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a non-affiliated person for smoking marijuana in a public place.

12:36 a.m. Semple St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a campus security report that a student committed a drug violation.

2:57 a.m. Semple St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with responding to a criminal mischief.

Monday, June 12, 2017

2:37 p.m. Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a non-affiliated person for public drunkenness.

5:17 p.m. 4149 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15260. Pitt police issued a citation to a non-affiliated person for panhandling.

7:32 p.m. 3700 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a non-affiliatd person for possessing an open container of alcohol in public.

7:53 p.m. Hillman Library 3960 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15260. Pitt police issued a citation to a non-affiliatd person for possessing an open container of alcohol in public.

10:30 p.m. 3600 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police gave a non-affiliated person a verbal warning for aggressive panhandling.

Tuesday, June 13, 2017

12:06 a.m. 3600 Bates St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with a burglary in progress.

1:26 p.m. Litchfield Tower C 3990 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted the city fire department with responding to a fire.



