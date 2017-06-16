Football lands three-star OL Blake Zubovic

Head coach Pat Narduzzi is entering his third season with the Panthers after going 8-5 in each of his first two campaigns. (TPN File Photo)

The Pitt football program received its ninth recruit in the class of 2018 Wednesday as Blake Zubovic verbally committed to the program.

Zubovic, a 310-pound offensive lineman from nearby Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania, announced his decision on Twitter.

“This is the hardest decision I have had to make yet at this point in my life, but I am 110 percent sure I made the right one,” Zubovic said.

Zubovic is the third offensive lineman to commit this spring, joining Jake Kradel and Chase Brown. He is 247Sports’ highest-ranked player in class with a rating of .8656. As of now, eight of the Panthers nine commits are 3-star recruits, with Thomas Jefferson defensive end Noah Palmer unranked.

The offensive line has been one of the Panthers strongest and deepest positions in recent years, but lost both Dorian Johnson and Adam Bisnowaty to the NFL Draft in April. But the unit still looks like it has a bright future, due in part to the group of incoming players.

This marks the fifth commitment in the month of June for head coach Pat Narduzzi, and the program has a good chance to add to keep adding players over the next few weeks.



