EMU admin Kelly Brennan joins Panthers

Pitt Athletic Director Heather Lyke has hired three EMU administrators since coming to Pitt in March. (Photo by John Hamilton/Editor-in-Chief)

Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke has hired another administrator from Eastern Michigan, announcing Kelly Brennan as Executive Director for Strategic Initiatives and Engagement Friday.

Brennan is the third upper administrator to leave EMU for Pitt since Lyke’s arrival in March, joining Christian Spears and Chris Hoppe. In her new role, Brennan will oversee departmental strategic initiatives and fan and donor events.

“We are fortunate to be able to recruit and hire a talented teammate like Kelly,” Lyke said. “Kelly will help us develop numerous strategic initiatives as well as engage our donors, fans and campus community in a meaningful and memorable way.”

Lyke and Brennan worked with one another for the past four years, with Brennan serving as the Eagles’ director of presidential events and protocol. She has experience in politics as well, working under two Michigan governors as the residence and events director.

Currently, three of the seven highest administrators under Lyke worked with her at Eastern Michigan. She has created at least one new position in the department, and could bring in more EMU administrators before the fall.

“I am honored and so very excited to have the pleasure to work with such a dynamic and forward-thinking athletic director,” Brennan said. “She is truly one of a kind and surrounds herself with Incredible people, all of whom I am thrilled to be working with.”



