Football, baseball land New Jersey product Matt Alaimo

Head coach Pat Narduzzi is entering his third year at the helm of the program looking to build on two consecutive 8-5 seasons. (TPN File Photo)

The Pitt football and baseball programs each landed a recruit Saturday as two-sport athlete Matt Alaimo announced he will come to the university this fall.

Alaimo announced his commitment on Twitter, saying, “I am proud and excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic, football and baseball career at The University of Pittsburgh.

On the diamond, Alaimo played in the infield for the Big North Conference champion St. Joseph Regional. The team finished 21-5 this past year, including a 7-1 conference record. According to MaxPreps, Alaimo led the conference in RBIs with 24 while finishing second in slugging percentage at .753.

As a tight end, he is rated a three-star player by 247Sports and is the 10th recruit in football head coach Pat Narduzzi’s 2018 class. He will join fellow St. Joseph graduate Nick Patti — a 6-foot-3 quarterback — on offensive coordinator Shawn Watson’s offense.

He is also the second tight end in the class, joining Massachusetts product Jay Symonds, the first member of the group.

The program has had a very successful month, with six players committing in the past four weeks. Narduzzi will try to carry the momentum into July before the next recruiting dead period in August.



