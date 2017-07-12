Interactive crime map July 5 – July 11

City police responded to two calls about violent crimes this weekend in Oakland. Pitt News File Photo

Wednesday, July 5, 2017

11:45 a.m. 3700 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted City police with a retail theft.

3:58 p.m. 3800 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested a non-affiliated individual for recklessly endangering another person, tampering with evidence and possessing drug paraphernalia.

9:14 p.m. 200 Atwood St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested a non-affiliated individual for carrying an open container of alcohol in public.

11:36 p.m. 300 Atwood St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted City police with a report of a man exposing himself in public.

Thursday, July 6, 2017

3:55 a.m. 3400 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted City police with a retail theft.

11:56 a.m. 200 Atwood St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a non-affiliated individual for retail theft.

1:21 p.m. Thackeray Hall 172 Thackeray Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of a theft of a parking pass.

Friday, July 7, 2017

8:57 a.m. Bridgeside Point 100 Technology Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Pitt police responded to an individual’s report of theft of camera equipment.

Saturday, July 8, 2017

12:24 a.m. 3500 Alequippa St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested a non-affiliated individual for driving under the influence.

3:04 p.m. McKee Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted City police with a criminal mischief.

5:13 p.m. 399 Coltart Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted City police with a verbal domestic dispute.

Sunday, July 9, 2017

12:44 a.m. Frick Fine Arts Building 650 Schenley Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a citation to a non-affiliated individual for public drunkenness.

Tuesday, July 11, 2017

12:13 a.m. O’Hara Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of a damaged vehicle.

4:40 p.m. 3900 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of a stolen bicycle.



