Three students OK after one dropped vial with cyanide derivative

Three Pitt students are OK after one dropped a vial containing a cyanide derivative in a Chevron lab Thursday morning.

The 5 ml vial shattered on the 11th floor of the building at around 10:15 this morning, according to Pitt spokesperson Joe Miksch.

Three students were treated by paramedics after the incident. All refused further treatment, Miksch said.

The building was briefly evacuated and reopened by noon, Miksch said, after Pitt Environmental Health and Safety and city hazmat cleaned up the spill.

Some reports said two students were exposed, but Miksch confirmed three were involved.



printPrint