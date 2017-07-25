Lyke hires Cincinnati admin Brendan Fouracre

In her first five months at Pitt, athletic director Heather Lyke has begun her transformation of the department, hiring multiple new administrators and creating several new positions. (Photo by Jordan Model / Contributing Editor)

Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke hired a new administrator Monday as Brendan Fouracre has been named the Executive Associate Athletic Director for Capital Planning and Projects.

In the position, Fouracre will be responsible for facility and event management and oversee all of the department’s capital planning and projects.

“Inspired by Heather Lyke’s vision, energy and optimism, as well as the widespread strong belief in the movement that is occurring under her leadership, it was quickly apparent to me that something great is coming together at Pitt and I can’t wait to begin contributing.”

Fouracre graduated from Springfield College in 1992 with a degree in physical education — specializing in athletic administration — and went on to pursue his Master’s in 1999. He has served in college athletics for 18 years and comes to Pitt from The University of Cincinnati. There, he directed the renovations of the schools football and basketball stadiums among various other projects.

Before his time with the Bearcats, he worked at LSU, Illinois State and Florida.

“[Fouracre’s] expertise and experience will be invaluable to the department as we look to make significant strides with our facilities and the overall footprint of our athletic campus,” Lyke said.



