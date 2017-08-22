ICYMI: Summer sports timeline

Head Football Coach Pat Narduzzi enters his third season with the Panthers. (TPN file photo)

April 28 – Football head coach Pat Narduzzi dismisses senior defensive tackle Jeremiah Taleni for disciplinary reasons.

April 28-29 – Five Panthers are selected in the 2017 NFL Draft, including James Conner, who the Steelers picked in round three.

May 2 – Gymnastics head coach Debbie Yohman retires after 31 years with the Panthers.

May 6-7 – Softball drops series against Georgia Tech to finish season one game above .500 at 24-23.

May 12 – Athletic Director Heather Lyke hires Christian Spears as deputy director of athletics.

May 18-20 – Baseball loses two of three against Wake Forest to finish the season at 23-30, missing the ACC Tournament for the fourth straight year.

June 7-10 – Seven Panthers compete at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, with senior Desmond Palmer finishing fifth in the 400m hurdles.

June 12 – Arkansas’ Samantha Snider named gymnastics head coach.

June 13 – Eastern Michigan University’s Chris Hoppe hired as executive associate athletic director for sport administration and student-athlete support services.

June 15 – Katie Hazelton hired to replace Julian Krug as diving head coach.

June 16 – Kelly Brennan hired as executive director for strategic initiatives and engagement.

July 25 – Cincinnati’s Brendan Fouracre hired as executive associate athletic director for capital planning and projects.

July 28 – Narduzzi dismisses senior defensive end Rori Blair and suspends redshirt junior offensive lineman Alex Bookser, senior linebacker Quintin Wirginis and junior safety Jordan Whitehead.



printPrint