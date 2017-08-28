Pitt’s vice chancellor for communications leaves University

Susan Rogers is no longer employed as Pitt's Vice Chancellor for Communications. (Photo via the University of Pittsburgh)

Susan Rogers — who was appointed Pitt’s vice chancellor for communications just 18 months ago — is no longer employed by the University of Pittsburgh, a spokesperson confirmed Monday.

After this story was first published Monday evening, Joe Miksch — the University’s director of media relations — confirmed Rogers has left the University. He wouldn’t comment on circumstances surrounding her departure, but said a search is underway for a replacement.

Rogers did not respond to phone calls Monday or several emails regarding her departure from Pitt’s leadership team. Prior to original publication, Miksch didn’t return calls and emails over several days.

Pitt appointed Rogers vice chancellor for communications in spring of 2016, after her predecessor, Kenneth P. Service, announced his retirement the previous summer. Service held the position for nearly three years.

Rogers’ job included organizing University-wide communication resources, media relations, and crisis communication, according to her now-removed University biography. Rogers also served as the executive adviser to the chancellor on communications-related issues.

She previously held leadership positions in the communications offices at University of Texas, Stanford University and the University of North Texas, according to her biography. Rogers also worked at several media outlets, including The Miami Herald, The Dallas Morning News and the Associated Press.

Editor’s note: This story was updated and edited after Miksch confirmed Rogers’ departure Monday evening.



