Linebacker Quintin Wirginis out for season with injury

Pitt linebacker Quintin Wirginis will miss the rest of the season due to injury, head coach Pat Narduzzi revealed Monday.

“Quintin Wirginis will be out for the year with a non-football related injury,” Narduzzi said at a press conference. “[It’s] disappointing, but it’s something that we deal with. That’s what we do.”

Wirginis — a senior from nearby Fox Chapel, Pennsylvania — was one of three players suspended at the start of August, along with redshirt junior offensive lineman Alex Bookser and junior safety Jordan Whitehead.

He received a three-game ban, and was already going to miss the next two contests against Penn State and Oklahoma State.

Last year, Wirginis totaled 28 tackles and a fumble recovery, playing in all 13 games. He was expected to play a major role in Pitt’s linebacker corps this season.



