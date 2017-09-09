First quarter recap (click to expand)

Penn State opened the game with a coin toss win and opted to defer to Pitt. Even though the Panthers started with the ball, the Lions quickly gained possession. Redshirt senior Max Browne’s pass was intercepted, and shortly after, PSU put the first game points on the board with 12:53 remaining in the first quarter.

The Nittany Lions continued their scoring momentum with their third drive. After PSU’s Trace McSorley rushed for 36 yards, the team moved to the Panthers’ 18. Penn State took advantage of a Pitt 5-yard penalty for offsides to score the second touchdown of the afternoon. Following Davis Tyler’s field goal, the Lions led 14-0.

Browne and the Panthers began driving down the field on their next possession, picking up two first downs to set up a 3rd down and one from the Nittany Lions’ 36 as time expired in the quarter.

Despite outgaining the Nittany Lions in the first half 71-68, the Panthers allowed two big plays which really gave Penn State some momentum. If Pitt hopes to win this game, they’ll have to protect the ball from here on out and limit the big plays on defense.



