Gallery: Pitt falls to Penn State at Beaver Stadium

With dropped passes and missed oportunities in the redzone, Pitt fell to Penn State Saturday 33-14 at Beaver Stadium.
Avonte Maddox brings the ball up the field in the second half. (Anna Bongardino / Assistant Visual Editor)
Pitt and Penn State fans cheer on their teams.
(Anna Bongardino / Assistant Visual Editor)
Head coach Pat Narduzzi yells to his players as they leave the field in the second half. (Anna Bongardino / Assistant Visual Editor)
Running back Quadree Ollison rushes in the second half. (Wenhao Wu / Assistant Visual Editor)
Quarterback Max Browne scrambles in the pocket in the second half. (Wenhao Wu / Assistant Visual Editor)
Tight end Chris Clark drops a pass in the first half. (Photo by Wenhao Wu / Assistant Visual Editor)
Quarterback Max Browne drops back for a pass. (Photo by Anna Bongardino / Assistant Visual Editor)
Dewayne Hendrix sacks Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley in the second quarter. (Photo by Wenhao Wu / Assistant Visual Editor)
(Wenhao Wu / Assistant Visual Editor)
Backup quarterback Ben Dincci motions to his offence. (Anna Bongardino / Assistant Visual Editor)
Jester Weah drops a deep pass from quarterback Max Browne. (Photo by Wenhao Wu / Assistant Visual Editor)
Maurice Ffrench carries the ball in the first half. (Photo by Wenhao Wu / Assistant Visual Editor)
Defensive back Dane Jackson brings down Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley. (Photo by Anna Bongardino / Assistant Visual Editor)
Penn State players tackle Jester Weah down in the first half. (Photo by Anna Bongardino / Assistant Visual Editor)
(Photo by Wenhao Wu / Assistant Visual Editor)
The announced crowd at Beaver Stadium was over 109,000. (Photo by Wenhao Wu / Assistant Visual Editor)
Quadree Henderson tries to make a tackle after a Max Browne interception. (Photo by Wenhao Wu / Assistant Visual Editor)
Pitt Chancellor Pat Gallagher and Athletic Director Heather Lyke stand on the field before the game. (Photo by Wenhao Wu / Assistant Visual Editor)
Head coach Pat Narduzzi hypes up his players before the game. (Photo by Wenhao Wu / Assistant Visual Editor)
