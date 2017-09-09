close

LIVE: Pitt Versus Penn State

Gallery: Pitt falls to Penn State at Beaver Stadium

Head coach Pat Narduzzi hypes up his players before the game. (Photo by Wenhao Wu / Assistant Visual Editor)



Wenhao Wu
and
Anna Bongardino
| Visual Editors
September 9, 2017

With dropped passes and missed oportunities in the redzone, Pitt fell to Penn State Saturday 33-14 at Beaver Stadium.

Avonte Maddox brings the ball up the field in the second half. (Anna Bongardino / Assistant Visual Editor)

Pitt and Penn State fans cheer on their teams.
(Anna Bongardino / Assistant Visual Editor)

Head coach Pat Narduzzi yells to his players as they leave the field in the second half. (Anna Bongardino / Assistant Visual Editor)

 

Running back Quadree Ollison rushes in the second half. (Wenhao Wu / Assistant Visual Editor)

Quarterback Max Browne scrambles in the pocket in the second half. (Wenhao Wu / Assistant Visual Editor)

Tight end Chris Clark drops a pass in the first half. (Photo by Wenhao Wu / Assistant Visual Editor)

Quarterback Max Browne drops back for a pass. (Photo by Anna Bongardino / Assistant Visual Editor)

Dewayne Hendrix sacks Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley in the second quarter. (Photo by Wenhao Wu / Assistant Visual Editor)

(Wenhao Wu / Assistant Visual Editor)

Backup quarterback Ben Dincci motions to his offence. (Anna Bongardino / Assistant Visual Editor)

Jester Weah drops a deep pass from quarterback Max Browne. (Photo by Wenhao Wu / Assistant Visual Editor)

Maurice Ffrench carries the ball in the first half. (Photo by Wenhao Wu / Assistant Visual Editor)

Defensive back Dane Jackson brings down Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley. (Photo by Anna Bongardino / Assistant Visual Editor)

Penn State players tackle Jester Weah down in the first half. (Photo by Anna Bongardino / Assistant Visual Editor)

(Photo by Wenhao Wu / Assistant Visual Editor)

The announced crowd at Beaver Stadium was over 109,000. (Photo by Wenhao Wu / Assistant Visual Editor)

Quadree Henderson tries to make a tackle after a Max Browne interception. (Photo by Wenhao Wu / Assistant Visual Editor)

Pitt Chancellor Pat Gallagher and Athletic Director Heather Lyke stand on the field before the game. (Photo by Wenhao Wu / Assistant Visual Editor)

