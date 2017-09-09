Gallery: Pitt falls to Penn State at Beaver Stadium

Retro Oakland: Pitt’s catwalk of football fashion

Sporting black long-sleeved turtlenecks and dark pants, Pitt’s 1899 football team looks like a bunch of brooding postmodern writers. But the beatnik era didn’t happen for another 50 years, making our athletic predecessors look like fashion-forward icons. And as our school went from the Western University of Pennsylvania to the University of Pittsburgh, football fashion […]