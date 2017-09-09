Third quarter recap (click to expand)

Penn State players bring down Pitt receiver Jester Weah in the first half. Pitt lost to PSU 33-14. (Photo by Anna Bongardino / Assistant Visual Editor)

Neither the Panthers’ nor the Nittany Lions’ first drives of the third quarter put the teams in scoring position. But Penn State changed the tune when junior running back Saquon Barkley scored a touchdown off a 46 yard run. The team’s third touchdown came nine seconds into their second drive, and a successful kick made the game 21-3.

Pitt redshirt junior Quadree Ollison’s 32-yard rush put the Panthers at Penn State’s 21. Sophomore running back Chawntez Moss rushed a combined 10 yards, setting the Panthers up at PSU’s 3-yard line. It seemed like Pitt was in position to score a touchdown, but they couldn’t complete the run. Kessman returned to kick a field goal and made the game 21-6.

The Nittany Lions ended the third quarter at Pitt’s 8-yard line and held onto their 21-6 lead.



