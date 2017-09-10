Suspects invade, rob Oakland home

Pitt police issued a crime alert after three men robbed a home on Dawson Street early Saturday morning.

The suspects — a white male, African-American male and Hispanic male — entered the house on the 3400 block of Dawson Street through a back door at approximately 3 a.m. The African-American male brandished a silver semi-automatic weapon, according to the alert.

No one was injured, but the suspects took a backpack and laptop.

“Anyone having information regarding this incident should call the Pittsburgh Police Department (Zone 4) at 412-422-6520 (reference CCR # 17-172928) or the University of Pittsburgh Police at 412-624-2121. (Reference report #17-03168),” the alert said.



