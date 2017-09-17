Pitt police issues alert after robbery on Forbes

Pitt Police issued a crime alert Sunday after a man was robbed on Forbes Avenue late Saturday night.

The suspect — described as a black male with dreadlocks, wearing a white shirt and black zippered pants — approached the victim and implied that he had a gun by motioning as if he were wearing a shoulder holster.

The victim was not injured, but the suspect stole his cell phone and debit card. The suspect then fled in an unknown direction.

Pitt officers responded to the call at the Marathon gas station — located at 3500 Forbes Ave. near McKee Place — at 10:23 p.m.

The alert said the suspect was operating a silver four-door sedan. There is currently no license plate information available.

Pitt Police said anyone with information regarding the incident should call them at 412-624-2121 and reference Report #12-03288. They can also call the city police at 412-422-6520 and reference CCR #17-178415.



printPrint