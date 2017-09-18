Water main break shuts down Cathedral of Learning until 6 p.m.

The Cathedral of Learning is closed until noon because of a water main break. Elise Lavallee | Contributing Editor

The University of Pittsburgh evacuated the Cathedral of Learning at about 10 a.m. Monday morning because of a water main break. According to a university ENS phone call and email alert, all classes in the building will be cancelled until at least 6 p.m.

A water pipe bursted some time this morning on the third floor. Pitt first evacuated floors ground through three of the Cathedral of Learning, before closing the entire building.

Kevin Weldon, a junior mechanical engineering major, said his Introduction to Ethics class abandoned their classroom on the second floor at 9:30 a.m. when the ceiling started to leak.

“The hallways around the womens’s room [on floor two] already had one to two inches of water at that point,” he said.

A scene from inside the Cathedral of Learning as students evacuate. Courtesy of Kevin Weldon, a Pitt junior mechanical engineering major. pic.twitter.com/HoWlDg5De1 — The Pitt News (@ThePittNews) September 18, 2017

People who were above floor three could not leave the building until almost two hours after the initial evacuation occurred.

Most of the water seems to be leaking from the Fifth Avenue side of the building, and Pitt police and University maintenance are currently on scene.

According to Jaime Rucker, a Pitt maintenance worker, as of 11:15 a.m., the water was not turned off in the building. It is unknown right now how much damage the water has caused — including whether or not it has affected any nationality rooms.

Joe Miksch, a university spokesperson, confirmed the entire building is closed and said more information is to come.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.





