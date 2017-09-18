Water main break shuts down Cathedral of Learning

Workers begin to clean up the Cathedral of Learning after a water main broke on the third floor Monday morning. (Photo by John Hamilton / Managing Editor)

Pitt evacuated the Cathedral of Learning at about 10 a.m. Monday morning after a water main break on the third floor caused the first three floors and the lower level of the building to flood.

The break originated from a fire suppression line on the third floor, causing water to flow down to the floors below, according to Pitt spokesperson Joseph Miksch. The first three floors and the ground floor were evacuated immediately.

“Soon after the water source was determined and shut off, the entire building was closed and safely evacuated Monday morning,” Miksch said in an email.

People who were above floor three could not leave the building until about two hours after the initial evacuation occurred.

Kevin Weldon, a junior mechanical engineering major, said his Introduction to Ethics class abandoned their classroom on the second floor at 9:30 a.m. when the ceiling started to leak.

“The hallways around the women’s room [on floor two] already had one to two inches of water at that point,” he said.

Videos taken by students on the second floor show water pouring down the stairwells to the lower floors.

The water seemed to be leaking mainly from the first floor doors on the Fifth Avenue and back sides of the building. University maintenance workers drained water from the building using brooms and power equipment.

According to Jaime Rucker, a Pitt maintenance worker, at 11:15 a.m. the water was still leaking as workers began removing water, struggling to keep up.

After assessing the damage, Miksch said crews determined the Nationality Rooms were not damaged, though some water was visible in the first floor Nationality Rooms.

Classes scheduled until 6 p.m. were cancelled, but some evening classes relocated. The University expects to reopen the building by Tuesday at 6 a.m.

“An update will be provided this evening through emergency notification messages, the University’s homepage and social media channels,” Miksch said.



printPrint