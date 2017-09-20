7-Eleven to close with Oakland Bakery moving into Forbes location

The 7-Eleven on Forbes Avenue will close on Sept. 29. (Photo by John Hamilton / Managing Editor)

The 7-Eleven convenience store on Forbes Avenue will close by the end of the month with Pitt’s Oakland Bakery moving into the location.

The owner of the 7-Eleven franchise location, Don Young, said Pitt owns the property and 7-Eleven will move out Sept. 29.

“We’re leaving because they want to move their bakery shop here. Corporate told us we had to go,” Young said.

University spokesperson Joe Miksch confirmed Pitt made 7-Eleven vacate its space so the Oakland Bakery can take over the location.

Miksch did not respond to specific questions about the bakery’s hours or products for the new location.

Maggie & Stella’s — a Pitt gift shop located on Oakland Avenue before it closed in early summer — will move into the Oakland Bakery location on Fifth Avenue, according to their website.

The current location of Maggie & Stella’s is being outfitted into an Amazon campus pick-up location, Joe Eismont, the superintendent for general contractor WR Newman — who is overseeing the site’s construction — said.

On Twitter and Facebook, Pitt students reacted to the closure of 7-Eleven.

I get the bakery being valuable, but so is a convenience store. Bakery could've stayed on 5th, 7-11 was good for some quick chips or soda. — Corey Cohen (@CoreyECohen) September 20, 2017

Hate hate hate hate hate https://t.co/Od6WmUKF0S — Chris Randall (@TooHot2CRANDALL) September 20, 2017





