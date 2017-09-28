Cartoon: September 29, 2017

Editorial: The Pitt News bids 7-Eleven farewell

Today is the last day Pitt students can get Slurpees, cheap coffee, pizza, cigarettes and condoms on campus, 24/7. Pitt will open a University-owned grocery store in 7-Eleven’s place, which has a few clear positives for some students. But closing 7-Eleven is a blow to every student who studies and works late at Pitt. The […]