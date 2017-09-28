Local eats in Oakland, around Pittsburgh

If you are looking for eating options in Pittsburgh, checkout one of the many restaurants listed below:

Qdoba Mexican Eats

3712 Forbes Ave.

Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

412-802-7866

$

Qdoba offers the best in Mexican cuisine from burritos to quesadillas in a fast and casual setting, featuring a free beverage with the purchase of an entree for students.

T.4.U.

3501 Forbes Ave.

Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 10 p.m.

412-605-0858

$

With a fluorescent green decor complimented by a quirky menu including frozen yogurt and bubble tea, T. 4. U. is the place to go for something new and refreshing.

Golden Palace Buffet

3607 Forbes Ave.

Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.

412-687-2288 ‎

$

Golden Palace Buffet offers classic Asian-style cuisine located in the heart of Pitt’s campus. They also have a discount for Pitt students.

Korea Garden

414 Semple St.

Monday – Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

412-681-6460

$$

Korea Garden offers a traditional Korean dishes like kimchi and glass noodles, as well as private party rooms.

Little Asia

301 S. Craig St.

Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.

412-622-0133

$$

Located in Craig Center, Little Asia is a cozy restaurant specializing in Chinese and Japanese food.

Lulu’s Noodles

400 S. Craig St.

Sunday – Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8:45 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9:45 p.m.

412-687-7777

$

Lulu’s serves a wide range of traditional and modern Asian-inspired dishes, from ramen to dry noodles and everything in between.

New China Inn

4609 Centre Ave.

Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 10:30 p.m.

412-621-6199

$

New China Inn serves traditional Chinese eats, offering dine-in, takeout and delivery options.

Oishii Bento

119 Oakland Ave.

Monday – Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

412-687-3335

$

Oishii Bento offers healthy, authentic Korean and Japanese cuisine, specializing in bento bowls and Sushi.

Orient Express

4609 Forbes Ave.

Daily, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

412-622-7232

$

This traditional spot between Pitt and Carnegie Mellon’s campus provides a great range of Asian cuisines geared toward students in the area.

Spice Island Tea House

253 Atwood St.

Monday – Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 8:45 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. Closed on Sunday

412-687-8821

$$

Spice Island is a cozy and exotic restaurant that will satisfy an abundance of cravings, from Malaysian and Thai dishes to beer, wine and exotic tea.

Mount Everest Sushi

128 Oakland Ave.

Monday – Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

412-952-5469

$

Brand new to Oakland, this spot for quick takeout sushi features both traditional rolls and new takes on the dish, like sushi donuts and burritos.

Szechuan Express

125 Oakland Ave.

Monday – Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

412-687-8000

$

From pricier entrees to heaping value meals, Szechuan provides classic Chinese food in a pint-sized restaurant in the heart of Oakland.

Kohli’s Indian Imports

319 S. Craig St.

Monday – Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Closed on Sunday

412-621-1800

$

Kohli’s is a one-stop shop for all the Indian and southeast Asian groceries and produce you may need.

Prince of India

3614 Fifth Ave.

Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

412-687-0888

$$

This cozy Indian spot right on Fifth provides a plethora of cultural favorites and an all-you-can-eat buffet.

Yuva India Kitchen + Bar

412 S. Craig St.

Monday – Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Closed on Sunday

412-681-5700

$$

Located right around the corner from the Carnegie Museum, this kitchen and bar offers delectable Indian cuisine with an artistic interior featuring a photographic collage of Indian scenery.

Tamarind Flavor of India

257 N. Craig St.

Tuesday – Thursday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

412-605-0500

$$

This house-like venue offers bona fide Indian food — including curries, dosas biryani and lunch buffets on select days.

Ali Baba

404 S. Craig St.

Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Saturday, 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

412-682-2829

$$

Ali Baba is a deep-rooted restaurant that serves up authentic Middle Eastern cuisine in a relaxed, sit-down environment.

Antoon’s Pizza

247 Atwood St.

Monday – Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Thursday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

412-687-5446

$

A South Oakland staple, Antoon’s has cheap — and delicious — pizza and is a great option for more than just college students.

Larry and Carol’s

410 Semple St.

Monday, 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.; Tuesday – Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 12:35 a.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.

412-687-1189

$

Home to the King Kong Overload Challenge, Larry and Carol’s serves up some of Oakland’s biggest Italian fare, sure to satisfy the most enormous of appetites.

Little Nippers II

216 N. Craig St.

Sunday – Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1:45 a.m.

412-683-3777

$$

From pizzas to “wedgies,” Lil’ Nips — as some Pitt students affectionately call it — offers delicious, no-frills Italian-American grub.

Original Milano Pizza

3606 Fifth Ave.

Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 8 p.m.

412-681-2858

$

At this small, cozy location, you can find fresh, hot slices in between the hustle and bustle of Fifth Avenue.

Papa Da Vinci

3526 Boulevard of the Allies

Monday – Friday, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Saturday – Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.

412-683-3000

$

Papa Da Vinci is perfect for your late-night pizza cravings. Stop in for a drink and follow it up with a fresh slice. They also hold an open mic night every Tuesday — dinner and a show.

Pizza Prima

190 N. Craig St.

Daily, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

412-687-6464

$

Pizza Prima offers an extensive menu of pizzas, subs, calzones, pastas and casseroles — all of which are worth trying at least once.

Pizza Pronto

4611 Centre Ave.

Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.; Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 12:45 a.m.; Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.

412-621-7700

$

Offering a variety of pies, Pizza Pronto can give you a quick and tasty dining experience.

Say Cheese! Pizza

3507 Cable Place

Sunday – Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

412-687-0606

$

Located in the depths of South Oakland, Say Cheese! Pizza has pies so photogenic, you may not even want to eat them.

Sciulli’s Pizza

3404 Fifth Ave.

Monday – Friday, 11 a.m to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Closed on Sunday

412-687-9287

$

Delicious, unpretentious pizza, sandwiches and wings — just make sure you have cash when you go to order because cards aren’t accepted.

Sorrento’s Pizza Roma

233 Atwood St.

Monday – Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Thursday – Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 2:15 a.m.; Saturday, 4 p.m. to 2:15 a.m.

412-621-9129

$

For over 40 years, Sorrento’s has been the cornerstone of every Pitt student’s late-night diet. With its fantastic prices, who could resist? Don’t forget the ranch.

Lotsa Stone Fired Pizza

3621 Forbes Ave.

Sunday – Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.; Thursday – Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 3 a.m.

412-727-8000

$

New to Oakland this summer, this build-your-own pizza joint offers personal-sized pies that are fired to perfection. They also offer gluten-free and vegan options, so everyone can enjoy.

Vocelli Pizza

4740 Baum Blvd.

Daily, 10 a.m. to 3 a.m.

412-246-4444

$

Vocelli Pizza is a little taste of Italy just outside of North Oakland, offering scrumptious sandwiches and pizzas to satisfy even the pickiest of palates.

Dunkin’ Donuts

3907 Forbes Ave

Daily, 5 a.m. to midnight.

412-687-1308

$

Dunkin’ Donuts is the quintessential coffee chain, serving as a one-stop shop for donuts and coffee since 1950.

Sphinx Cafe Hookah Bar

405 Atwood St.

Sunday – Thursday, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Friday – Saturday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

412-621-1153

$$

Housed in an old church and decorated with colorful, exotic tapestries, Sphinx is the perfect place to relax and unwind with a variety of flavored tobaccos, falafel and coffee.

Starbucks

3618 Forbes Ave.

Monday – Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

412-682-3868

4022 Fifth Ave.

Monday – Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday – Sunday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

412-402-8182

$

The lines at Starbucks are worth the wait for that delicious warm cup of coffee you can always count on.

Redhawk Coffee

120 Meyran Ave.

Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Closed on Sunday

412-708-4270

$$

Delicious, craft-brewed coffee right in the heart of the Oakland. Its menu features a variety of roasts and drips, and the staff is very friendly.

Dave and Andy’s

207 Atwood St.

Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.; Saturday – Sunday, noon to 10 p.m.

412-681-9906

$$

Nothing is more comforting than some homemade Dave and Andy’s ice cream. With its constantly changing menu, every trip is a surprise. Be warned, though — they only accept cash.

Peace, Love and Little Donuts

118 Meyran Ave.

Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Closed on Sunday

412-379-3930

$

These little handmade donuts are packed full of flavor. With the option to create your own combination of toppings or choose from some of the store’s most popular favorites, there’s always a new flavor to try.

Razzy Fresh

3533 Forbes Ave.

Daily, noon to midnight

412-586-5270

$

Razzy Fresh is the perfect place to find a refreshing treat. You can enjoy a bowl of plain frozen yogurt or pile on the toppings to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Rita’s Italian Ice

3712 Fifth Ave.

Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday – Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.

412-621-6423

$$

With lines that can wind down the block, Rita’s is one of the most popular stops for an ice-cold snack. Step up to the window and order one of their signature water ices or try the rich and creamy custard.

The Bagel Factory

420 S. Craig St.

Monday – Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday – Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

412-681-1101

$

With a dozen bagel varieties and a menu full of sandwich options for breakfast, lunch or dinner, The Bagel Factory provides visitors with anything they could want inside a ring of dough. For those uninterested in the namesake item or looking for something to go along with one, offerings include omelettes, housemade soups and specials like french toast.

BRGR

5997 Centre Ave.

Monday – Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to midnight; Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

412-362-2333

$$

BRGR serves gourmet burgers made with a specialty blend of Angus, chuck, sirloin, New York strip and rib eye beef, piled high with toppings like short ribs and pastrami. Visitors can pair their meal with a handmade milk shake, which those over 21 can order spiked with alcohol, for a filling night out.

Harris Grill

5747 Ellsworth Ave.

Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

412-362-5273

$$

Harris Grill’s menu, full of options with witty names and descriptions, offers a wide selection of drinks and modern takes on classic bar food like steak mac and cheese and specialty tacos. The atmosphere is casual enough for jeans but nice enough for a date night out. When you add high-quality ingredients and quick service, you end up with a great dinner-and-drinks destination.

K & T’s Fish and Chicken

4521 Centre Ave.

Monday – Thursday, noon to midnight; Friday, 2 p.m. to midnight; Saturday, noon to midnight; Sunday, 1 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

412-621-2526

$

An unpretentious shop that mainly offers fried fish and chicken, K & T’s is the place to go for a box of fries and battered indulgences. Beyond the fryer, there are some Moroccan dishes and a selection of sandwiches available — plus K & T’s delivers all over the city for a $2 fee.

Pamela’s Diner

3703 Forbes Ave.

Daily, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

412-683-4066

$$

Among the city’s more famous restaurants, Pamela’s Oakland location has hosted visits from the Obamas and former Vice President Joe Biden, and boasts an appearance in the Wall Street Journal’s list of things to do in Pittsburgh. Home of crepe-style pancakes and famously fluffy omelettes, Pamela’s is a necessary destination for anyone seeking a delicious breakfast.

Shady Grove

5500 Walnut St.

Daily, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

412-697-0909

$$

Shady Grove’s list of appetizers is one of the largest around, and visitors can follow their apps up with one-of-a-kind pizza variations. With patio seating, an upstairs dance floor and half-price bottles of wine on Wednesdays and Fridays, Shady Grove is the place to go for a laid-back night of drinks with friends.

Sharp Edge Beer Emporium

302 S. St. Clair St.

Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight; Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.

412-661-3537

$$

Sharp Edge Beer Emporium lives up to its name, offering 70 beers on tap and over 150 bottles for guests to try. There’s also a half-price food menu Monday through Saturday nights, which knocks a basket of wings down to just 55 cents. Look no further if you want a wide selection with reasonable prices for your night on the town.

William Penn Tavern

739 Bellefonte St.

Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Sunday, noon – 2 a.m.

412-621-1000

$

Shadyside’s William Penn Tavern is a no-frills destination for anyone seeking cheap beer and solid pub food while watching a Steelers game. It offers four different wing nights throughout the week — with an order of wings costing only 50 cents — which visitors can enjoy in this relaxed, welcoming environment.

Paris 66

6018 Centre Ave.

Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

412-404-8166

$$

Offering authentic French cuisine from brunch through dinner, Paris 66 occupies a special niche in the city. The macarons are famously delicious and are the perfect follow-up to the expertly crafted crepes. If you want a beautiful meal for a special night out or Sunday brunch, Paris 66 is among Pittsburgh’s most distinctive spots.

Sunnyledge Boutique Hotel & Tea Room

5124 Fifth Ave.

Monday – Thursday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 5 p.m. to midnight; Sunday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

412-683-5014

$$

A historic landmark in Pittsburgh, Sunnyledge has all the perks of a good bed and breakfast, while also providing solid happy hour deals at its martini bar. Bartenders use dry ice to give cocktails a special smokey effect, emphasizing presentation and showing why Sunnyledge is such a popular pick for drinks out.

La Feria

5527 Walnut St. #2

Monday – Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

412-682-4501

$$

Peruvian food isn’t the most widely available cuisine in Pittsburgh, which is why La Feria is such a special restaurant. Its menu includes authentic and modern takes on South American food, along with sweet potato chips worth raving about. If you’re looking for art, it also sells authentic pieces of Peruvian craftwork in its connected store.

Umi

5849 Ellsworth Ave.

Tuesday – Thursday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, closed

412-362-6198

$$$$

The best-known sushi restaurant in Pittsburgh, Umi is definitely a spot for special occasions. The food is authentic and fresh, made with care by expert chefs. Stop in for a fancy evening of drinks and Japanese delicacies.

China Palace

5440 Walnut St.

Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 9:30 p.m.

412-687-7423

$$

Americanized Chinese food is a staple of any college student’s diet, and China Palace has a menu that can satisfy anyone’s takeout cravings. If you’re looking to expand your experience beyond the norm, China Palace also offers dishes Western students might be less familiar with. It even delivers right to your door.

Soba

5847 Ellsworth Ave.

Monday – Thursday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

412-362-5656

$$$

Another prominent part of Pittsburgh’s Asian-fusion scene, Soba has a full bar plus a menu full of different, complex noodle and sushi styles. Prices are on the higher end, so Soba may not be the place for everyday dining. But those looking for a sampling of high-class Asian eats can find an intimate seat at Soba.

Tasty Chinese

213 S. Highland Ave.

Daily, 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

412-362-5656

$

Tasty Chinese offers the standard Chinese takeout fare for cheap prices, and if you’re in a rush, you can order your food online. The menu is focused on Hong Kong-style offerings, so if you’re just looking for some General Tso’s Chicken, this may not be for you.

Casbah

229 S. Highland Ave.

Monday – Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

412-661-5656

$$$

A menu that changes daily means there’s always something new to try at Casbah, a Mediterranean-style restaurant that focuses on seafood and pasta dishes. Casbah offers signature cocktails, and customers rave about its dessert menu. There’s even valet parking if you’re interested.

Cappy’s Cafe

5431 Walnut St.

Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Saturday – Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

412-621-1188

$

A small bar with cheap beer specials and outdoor seating makes for a great place to grab a quick drink and people watch. Cappy’s Cafe offers all of that, right beside Walnut Street’s strip of shopping outlets. The food is filling and cheap, and there are events like Friday-night karaoke and Tuesday-night trivia.

Crazy Mocha

207 Oakland Ave.

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday – Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

412-621-7440

$

If you’re looking for an alternative to Starbucks, this local chain of coffee shops has massive cookies and a wide variety of biscotti to go with its signature coffee drinks. The Oakland Avenue location is smaller than most, so finding seats may be tough. But service is quick and prices are generally low, making quick coffee pickups easy.

Mercurio’s Pizza and Gelato

5523 Walnut St.

Monday, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Tuesday – Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.

412-621-6220

$$

This family-owned gelato and pizza shop is equipped to satisfy hunger and a sweet tooth, offering flavors such as blueberry muffin and dark chocolate stracciatella to go with classic margherita pizza.

Prantl’s Bakery

5525 Walnut St.

Monday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday – Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

412-621-2092

$

Prantl’s Bakery offers more than 100 different sweets, including the famous burnt almond torte. While the original family sold the business in 2007, Prantl’s still offers the same handmade cakes and doughnuts it has made for over 100 years.

Las Velas Mexican Restaurant

21 Market Square

Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, closed

412-251-0031

$$

A step away from Chipotle’s fast food lines, this Mexican restaurant offers a view of Market Square and a long list of taco varieties, including fish and mango flank steak. There are also traditional Mexican dishes that come with the meat of your choice and spicy pepper sauces.

Ephesus Mediterranean Restaurant

219 Fourth Ave.

Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Friday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

717-862-4514

$$

Offering pizzas covered in everything from omelettes to gyro meat, Ephesus provides visitors with pies and pasta dishes that combine Italian and Turkish food unlike anywhere else in Pittsburgh.

Genoa Pizza and Bar

111 Market Square

Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Friday – Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 a.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

412-281-6100

$$

Visitors to Genoa’s Pizza can get taco and seafood pizzas for a change of pace and “wedgies” — pizza crust pockets filled with Italian meats or grilled steak.

The Original Giovanni’s Pizza

1504 Fifth Ave.

Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Saturday, 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Sunday, closed

412-281-6100

$$

The original location of the Pittsburgh chain, Giovanni’s has customizable sandwiches, pasta and pizzas, such as its football-shaped pies for game day parties and cheese-stuffed crusts.

Italian Village Pizza

5886 Forbes Ave.

Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday noon – 9 p.m.

412-422-1300

$

Italian Village Pizza provides customers with by-the-slice, New York-style pizza for less than $2, and each one is huge. It delivers, and you can get traditional cannolis for dessert.

La Gondola Pizzeria

4 Market Square

Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, closed

412-261-5252

$

The menu at La Gondola includes typical pizzeria items, including by-the-slice options for both Sicilian and round pizza. Customers highlight the restaurant’s tiramisu as a particular high point.

Mamma Lucia Pizza

433 Wood St.

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, closed

412-281-0416

$

Meals at Mamma Lucia’s are generously portioned and the thick pizza slices come piled high with toppings. The owner makes the lasagna from scratch daily, along with all of the pizza dough — plus it delivers locally for free.

Monte Cello’s

2198 Babcock Blvd.

Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 10 p.m.

412-821-0600

$$

Along with a bar and its own parking lot, Monte Cello’s has a menu full of reasonably priced dishes, most about $10. It also sells Chicago deep-dish pizza, which can be hard to find in Pittsburgh.

Pizza Fiesta

14 Smithfield St.

Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Friday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

412-281-4222

$$

With delivery drivers going late into the night, Pizza Fiesta offers customers Italian-American meals all day. Enjoy pizza by the slice, along with large sides of breadsticks and hot wings.

Love Ramen

229 Atwood St.

Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

412-381-6668

$

Love Ramen offers ramen, froyo, crepes and desserts, all in one place. You can make your own ramen noodle bowl a la carte at the bar alongside the frozen yogurt dessert section. You choose the type of noodles, broth, proteins and veggies you want. It also has fresh fruit toppings for your froyo.

Chick’n Bubbly

117 Oakland Ave.

Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, closed

412-863-7741

$$

Korean fried chicken comes in wings or drumsticks with two sauces, sweet and spicy and soy garlic. With a variety of bubble tea options, you can combine flavors and create your own custom tea. Crispy on the outside, bubbly on the inside.

R&B’s Pizza Place

107 Smithfield St.

Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Friday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 a.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

412-288-8888

$$

R&B’s traditional Italian cuisine can satisfy every late-night hunger. The menu is filled with pizzas, calzones, gyros and wraps, wings and burgers. The storefront setting is spacious and sits right on Point Park’s campus.

Cafe Milano

134 6th St.

Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Friday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

412-281-3131

$$

Gourmet pizza is this cafe’s sit-down dining special. Whether it’s Mediterranean, Hawaiian, spinach and feta or pierogie pizza, there’s a slice for everyone. Don’t forget its buffalo chicken hoagie, or “sub” for all you non-yinzers out there.

All India

315 N. Craig St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Saturday & Sunday, noon to 1 a.m.

$$

412-681-6600

If you’re craving some delicious late night food — such as vegetable samosa or chicken manchurian — All India Restaurant is open from late morning to just past midnight on all weekdays. It has mostly high reviews from Google, Facebook and Zomato — serving a variety of meat and vegan dishes at its buffet.

Tan Izakaya

815 S. Aiken Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232

Monday – Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday & Saturday, 11:30 am to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to midnight

Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.

$$

412-688-0188

This Shadyside eatery boasts classic Japanese bar bites — such as “yakitori,” a type of skewered chicken — as well as sushi and noodle dishes. Customers enjoying their food also have a full saké bar at their disposal.

The Porch at Schenley

221 Schenley Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Monday – Friday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.;

412-687-6724

$$$

Enjoy a nice laid-back meal inside or on the patio of The Porch at Schenley for a seasonal menu made from local ingredients. The Porch is known for its creative recipes that excite the taste buds. Classics with a surprising twist!

Crepes Parisiennes

207 S. Craig St.

Tuesday – Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Closed on Monday

412-683-1912

$

This crepe cafe — tucked in a brick-red building with small tables and chairs — is known for its hearty savory sausage, egg and cheese crepes, and its berry french toast crepe. They also serve a range of pastries, waffles, paninis, espressos and tea.

Aladdin’s Eatery

5878 Forbes Ave.

Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

412-421-5100

$

Aladdin’s Eatery will accommodate your dietary preferences and needs, serving healthy and flavorful Lebanese-American cuisine. Sit down and enjoy an elegant yet relaxed dining experience.

Greek Gourmet

2130 Murray Ave.

Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

412-422-2998

$

For a diverse twist on Mediterranean classics, head over to Greek Gourmet in Squirrel Hill, where you can find 17 different kinds of “Big Fat Pita Wraps” at affordable prices. Consider the takeout option — seating is limited, so it’s better to grab your food on the go.

Mediterranean Grill

5824 Forbes Ave.

Daily, noon to 9 p.m.

412-521-5505

$$

BYOB to wine and dine on authentic Middle Eastern cuisine — ranging from stuffed grape leaves to gyros and shish kebabs. Start the evening off at this Squirrel Hill restaurant with a match made in heaven — hummus and pita — and top it all off with an order of flaky, buttery baklava for dessert.

Milky Way

2120 Murray Ave.

Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday, 9 p.m to midnight; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

412-421-3121

$

Grab a quick and cheap bite at Milky Way, a vegetarian and kosher pizzeria in Squirrel Hill. Try out its famous Cheddar Ranch pizza and cheese fries, and top it off with some soft-serve ice cream for dessert.

Basha 21

1827 Murray Ave.

Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Closed on Sunday

412-904-2764

$

For a casual Middle Eastern meal at an affordable price, try Basha 21 on Murray Avenue in Squirrel Hill. You’ll find all the classics at low prices — falafel, baba ganoush and stuffed grape leaves galore. Stuck at the house but still craving shawarma? Don’t worry — Basha 21 delivers.

Italian Village Pizza

5886 Forbes Ave.

Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

412-422-1300

$$$

Conveniently located on the corner of Forbes and Shady avenues and with many other Greater Pittsburgh area locations, Italian Village Pizza offers many of your favorite Italian classics. Some of the most popular items on its menu include New York-style pizza, calzones, hoagies and stromboli. After grabbing a quick slice of pizza, stick around for some sweet treats and indulge in a chocolate chip cannoli!

Mineo’s Pizza House

2128 Murray Ave.

Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

412-521-9864

$

Mineo’s Pizza House is a family-owned pizza shop that has been open for three generations — offering pizza, calzones, hoagies and more. If you’re looking for authentic homemade pizza, Mineo’s is the place for you.

Napoli Pizzeria

2006 Murray Ave.

Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

412-521-1744

$

If you’re in the mood for delicious pizza, hoagies and calzones, look no further than that Napoli’s in Squirrel Hill. Voted one of the top 25 pizzas by Pittsburgh Magazine, Napoli’s is perfect for late night takeout or a quick weekday dinner. Even better, it has a great beer selection to accompany your homemade pizza pie!

Bangkok Balcony

5846 Forbes Ave.

Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 a.m.

412-521-0728

$$

Step through the door to Thailand and join Bangkok Balcony for an emphatically authentic Thai experience. Whether you’re looking for a bold curry or a Thai-influenced seafood dish, Bangkok Balcony won’t disappoint. With vegetarian-friendly options, dine in or order takeout from this must-try Thai restaurant.

Chaya Japanese Cuisine

2032 Murray Ave.

Monday – Thursday, 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 5 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

412-422-2082

$$

Hopeful to be your next food haven, Chaya is eager to welcome hungry guests to one of the finer Pittsburgh establishments. If 40 years of experience wasn’t enough, owner Fumio Yasuzawa boasts of this award-winning restaurant’s meticulous standards — fish from Japan and fresh ingredients from Thailand and Korea. The wide-ranging menu features full dinner meals or sushi a la carte.

Hokkaido Seafood Buffet

4612 Browns Hill Road

Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

412-421-1422

$$

Voted one of the top three buffets in Pittsburgh, Hokkaido boasts an extensive buffet-style layout and a sushi bar. Delectable options include coconut chicken, pepper-Sprite steak, crab and lobster, to name a few. Vegetarian or carnivore, this buffet is sure to please.

How Lee Chinese

5888 Forbes Ave.

Monday – Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 9:30 p.m.

412-422-1888

$$

Serving up Sichuan cuisine of the spiciest variety, How Lee Chinese can be spotted by its trademark sign in Squirrel Hill — repurposed from an older restaurant’s sign. Don’t leave without trying the dan dan noodles or Kung Pao chicken.

Ka Mei Chinese

2209 Murray Ave.

Tuesday – Sunday, noon to 10 p.m.; Closed on Monday

412-422-2828

$$

This Squirrel Hill restaurant offers traditional Chinese-Cantonese food with great service. The food is amazing and the environment is great — come prepared to have a great time enjoying Chinese “home taste” food here, as the name translates to.

New Dumpling House & Sushi House

2138 Murray Ave.

Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

412-422-4178

$$

Serving up dumplings made by hand, this place in Squirrel Hill has a variety of classic Chinese dishes and a sushi selection — whether you’re grabbing takeout or dining in.

Sakura Teppanyaki & Sushi

5882 Forbes Ave.

Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

412-422-7188

$$

A friendly staff and a large menu featuring traditional Northwest Chinese cuisine make Sakura Teppanyaki a go-to place for options like hibachi and shaved noodles in Squirrel Hill. Mix up your brunch spot lineup by heading to Sakura on the weekend — they serve specialty pancakes in flavors like beef puff and egg filling — surely like nothing you’ve tasted before.

Silk Elephant

1712 Murray Ave.

Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

412-421-8801

$$

A Squirrel Hill favorite, this restaurant serves authentic Thai food. The restaurant prides itself on its tapa dishes as well as its wine bar.

Sun Penang

5829 Forbes Ave.

Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

412-421-7600

$$

This Asian restaurant focuses on providing authentic Thai and Chinese dishes with fresh ingredients. It has a lunch special and offers a delivery option. The environment is great and you get to try some really amazing and diverse Asian food.

Tan Lac Vien Vietnamese Bistro

2114 Murray Ave.

Monday – Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

412-521-8888

$$

Tan Lac Vien mixes up its menu with options like make-your-own summer rolls and a dish called com tam, meaning broken rice, served in a mound with a variety of other ingredients placed atop it. Modern decor and a stylish dining room make this a great spot for a night out.

Bridges Restaurant and Lounge

100 Lytton Ave.

Monday – Friday, 6:30 a.m. – 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 7:30 a.m. – 10 a.m., 11:30a.m. – 1:30p.m. and 5 p.m. – 10p.m.

412-682-6200

$$

Bridges Restaurant and Lounge is known for its wide range of American dishes offered as part of the Wyndham Pittsburgh University Center in Oakland. This establishment participates in project “Live Well,” pledging to offer healthier options for customers. Bridges also offers room service for guests daily from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Campus Deli

400 Semple St.

Monday – Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Sunday, noon to 10 p.m.

412-683-3200

$

From sandwiches to salads, Campus Deli serves a wide range of dishes for students to choose from and have delivered right to their door. One of its signature menu items is the Philly cheesesteak, a dish loaded with meat, fried onions, and American cheese.

EatUnique

305 S. Craig St.

Daily, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

412-683-9993

$

This quaint cafe is conveniently located on South Craig Street, almost directly halfway between Pitt and CMU’s campuses. EatUnique serves traditional cafe food, including sandwiches, salads and baked goods. EatUnique is diet-conscious, making sure to offer gluten-free and vegetarian options on its menu.

Essie’s Original Hot Dog Shop

3901 Forbes Ave.

Monday – Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Thursday – Sunday 10 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.

412-621-7388

$

Essie’s Original Hot Dog Shop, more commonly referred to as “The O,” has been a favorite Oakland eatery since it was founded by Syd and Moe Simon in 1960. The shop’s quaint atmosphere and classic all-American menu of burgers, franks, fries and craft beers are sure to satisfy the guilty cravings of all who enter.

Five Guys Burgers and Fries

117 S. Bouquet St.

Daily, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

412-802-7100

$

With a selective menu offering only burgers, fries and hot dogs as well as grilled cheese and veggie sandwiches, Five Guys is redefining fast food. Now offering milkshakes, too, Five Guys prepares all its fries — regular or Cajun-style — in-house, offering the customer guaranteed freshness. Also, there are unlimited free peanuts. Note: Peanut oil and peanut dust are in the store.

Fuel and Fuddle

212 Oakland Ave.

Daily, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

412-682-3473

$$

Fuel and Fuddle is an exciting restaurant and bar located in the heart of Oakland. It specializes in delicious pub food and chilled beer on tap. The notorious wild fire brick oven pizzas and sweet potato fries are excellent ways to satisfy your cravings.

Hemingway’s Cafe

3911 Forbes Ave.

Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

412-621-4100

$

Hemingway’s Cafe boasts the title “Best College Bar in Pittsburgh.” “Hem’s,” as the locals refer to it, earned this title for several reasons — including its convenient location, affordable drinks and delicious menu. Pitt students frequent Hemingway’s to meet over a drink or enjoy an old-fashioned American meal.

Jimmy John’s

3444 Forbes Ave.

Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

412-681-9010

$

Jimmy John’s is known for offering signature eight-inch subs, potato chips and fast service. They also offer exciting catering options.

Kevin’s Deli

101 N. Dithridge St., No. 120

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

412-621-6368

$

Kevin’s Deli, located in Webster Hall, serves breakfast and lunch dishes — boasting that over 30 of its menu items are under $6. They serve up diner and deli must-haves including omelettes, burgers, hoagies and salads, along with new daily features not listed on the regular menu. Stop by for Free Coffee Mondays with the purchase of any breakfast item.

Panera Bread

3800 Forbes Ave.

Daily, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

412-683-3727

$

Panera Bread is a cozy cafe chain restaurant. When you first walk in, you can smell the aroma of the freshly baked bread. The restaurant offers unique deals, such as the You Pick Two, and monthly deals if you subscribe to its rewards program.

Peter’s Pub

116 Oakland Ave.

Monday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

412-681-7465

$

Whether you’re looking for the perfect place to watch the Pitt game or just want to grab a bite to eat after class, Peter’s is the place to go. Drop by Peter’s for a cold brew, some wings or maybe to try the famous Panther Bomb.

Primanti Brothers

3803 Forbes Ave.

Monday – Wednesday, 10 a.m. to midnight; Thursday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 a.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to midnight

412-621-4444

$$

From its humble beginnings as a sandwich cart operating in the Strip District during the Great Depression to the now-bustling restaurant Pitt students know and love, Primanti Brothers has been serving Pittsburgh for more than 50 years. If you’re not in the mood for one of its Almost Famous Sandwiches, you can always have some of this high-quality joint’s salads and chicken wings.

Subway

3707 Forbes Ave.

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to midnight; Saturday, 8 a.m. to midnight; Sunday, 9 a.m. to midnight

412-687-7550

$

Choose from a vast array of ingredients to build your own hoagie for an affordable price at this popular eatery. Located on Oakland’s main drag, this place has plenty of seating for dine-in or takeout options.

Uncle Sam’s Sandwich Bar

210 Oakland Ave.

Monday – Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m; Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

412-621-1885

$$

At Uncle Sam’s, neighborly greetings and delicious sandwiches go hand-in-hand. In addition to a diverse selection of cheesesteak subs, the menu boasts a variety of meatless subs that are sure to please vegetarian and vegan customers.

Union Grill

413 S. Craig St.

412-681-8620

Monday – Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11:30 a.m. tp 10 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.

$$

For comfort food served in style, head over to South Craig Street to find everything from nachos to pierogies. Hearty burgers and sandwiches are also highlights of the menu at Union Grill, where the ambiance is just as enticing as the food.

Lucca Ristorante

317 S. Craig St.

Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

412-682-3310

$$

If you want to enjoy Italian food while appreciating Italian art decorations, don’t hesitate to stop by Lucca Ristorante. Savor Tuscan classics in a quiet and romantic environment.

Bruegger’s Bagels

3714 Forbes Ave.

Monday – Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday – Sunday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

412-682-6360

$

Searching for some authentic New York-style bagels? Look no further than Bruegger’s Bagels, located just off campus on Forbes Avenue. If you’re an early riser yearning for breakfast, try the fall special — the smoky brisket and salami. Also try satisfying that sweet tooth by sinking your teeth into some New York coffee cake.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

3619 Forbes Ave

Daily, 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

412-621-1557

$

Chipotle is the perfect place to doctor your favorite combinations of Mexican ingredients into amazing burritos, tacos and quesadillas. Chipotle’s food gives you a great bang for your buck and an excellent quick bite to eat.

Mad Mex

370 Atwood St.

412-681-5656

Daily, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

$$

Enjoy a modern twist on Mexican classics like tacos and burritos in a cool restaurant with a hip and calm ambience. Mad Mex is the perfect place to enjoy a special beverage with your favorite Mexican dish.

Stack’d

3716 Forbes Ave.

412-681-1800

Sunday – Wednesday 11:30 a.m. to midnight; Thursday – Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 a.m.

$$

Burgers and beer are what Stack’d does best — making the process easy and efficient by having customers order with burger-topping checklists. For those with a bottomless stomach, try the Stack’d Burger Challenge — 12 beef patties, six slices of American cheese, one side of fries, and a milk shake. If you finish in under 30 minutes, the entire thing is free and you get a T-shirt.

Las Palmas

326 Atwood St

412-682-1115

Daily 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

$

This neighborhood grocery store offers authentic Mexican street food outside its storefront. The smell of grilling meat fills the street as the chef whips up doubled-up corn tortillas with your choice of filling and self-serve toppings, all for the low price of $2.50 per taco.

The Library

2304 E. Carson St.

Daily, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

412-381-0517

$$

Although not an actual library like the title suggests, patrons come here for its sweet potato fries and wide array of drinks — named after literary characters, of course.

bd’s mongolian grill

SouthSide Works Cinema, 428 S 27th St.

Sunday – Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

412-390-1100

$$

Choose your favorite meats, veggies and carbs and watch bd’s grillers cook up a Mongolian meal as you sip on a custom cocktail from the bar.

Hello Bistro

3605 Forbes Ave.

Daily, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

412-687-8787

$$

Say hello to 55 salad toppings, classic burgers and fries, a Texas Scrambler Sam’ich or some good-deed greens that’ll send some meaningful produce to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

Piada Italian Street Food

3600 Forbes Ave.

Daily, 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

412-224-2432

$

Sit down to enjoy the full experience of the hand-made and simple delicacies of Rimini, Italy at this savory street restaurant on Forbes — or make it a quick round trip when you order ahead of time using the Piada Rewards mobile app.

Lotsa Stone Fired Pizza

3621 Forbes Ave.

Sunday – Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Thursday – Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 3 a.m.

412-727-8000

$

New to Oakland, Lotsa Pizza is located right on Forbes Avenue next to Chipotle and offers lotsa different types of pizza. Its cheese pizza is under $6 and a good alternative to the shops on Atwood.

Birmingham Bridge Tavern

2901 Sarah St.

Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Sunday, noon to midnight

412-381-2739

$$

Settle into the weekend with some Friday night Pirates games or Sunday Steelers football over draft lager and bourbon ale and a side order of wings with BBT’s 1st Place People’s Choice Eric Jr. sauce.

Double Wide Grill

2339 E. Carson St.

Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to midnight; Saturday, 10 a.m. to midnight; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

412-390-1111

$$

With its extensive vegan menu and 50 cent wings on Wednesdays, Double Wide Grill has inexpensive options for everyone in a casual, laid-back atmosphere.

Carmella’s Plates and Pints

1908 E. Carson St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Monday – Thursday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Friday – Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

412-918-1215

$$

Located in an antique tavern, this restaurant and bar offers a true American dining experience with its whiskey tap, cocktails and homemade meatballs and curried tomatoes.

Sal’s Pizza

1322 E. Carson St.

Monday, 4 p.m. to 3 a.m.; Tuesday – Saturday, 4 p.m. to 4 a.m.; Sunday, 4 p.m. to midnight

412-381-3663

$$

Grab yourself an authentic slice of New York at Sal’s — you’ll be sure not to leave feeling unsatisfied with the place’s 19-inch, three-pound thin-crust pizza pies.

Carson City Saloon

1401 E. Carson St.

Monday – Friday, 5 p.m. to 1:45 a.m.; Saturday – Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:45 a.m.

412-481-3203

$$

Whether you’re itching to watch a game with a beer in hand or simply want to socialize with some friends, Carson City Saloon is a spacious, casual bar with a menu full of fried food to help you achieve your bliss.

Smiling Moose

1306 E. Carson St.

Daily, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

412-431-4668

$$

Don’t miss out on the karaoke, trivia, pop punk live music or other theme nights at this South Side venue reserved for morning brunch downstairs and beer and smiles upstairs.

Smokin’ Joe’s Saloon

2001 E. Carson St.

Monday – Thursday, noon to 2 a.m.; Friday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

412-431-6757

$

Smokin’ Joe’s is home to over 350 bottled beers and 60 on tap, so if you’re a fan of having options it’s the perfect place to go.

Tad’s on East Carson

1109 E. Carson St.

Monday – Saturday, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Sunday, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

412-481-3480

$

Tad’s has deals almost every night from $1 beers to $3 mixed drinks.

Wings Over Pittsburgh

2525 E. Carson St.

Monday – Thursday, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.; Sunday, noon – midnight

412-301-9464

$$

It has one thing and it is very good at it. It also delivers and its weekend hours make Wings Over Pittsburgh a perfect late-night snack.

Chan An

2013 Wharton St.

Monday – Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, noon – 9 p.m.

412-381-3188

$

Chan An is a local favorite for Chinese food and its prices are unbelievably affordable. Whatever your favorite dish may be, Chan An will have it to you quick and cheap.

Allegro Hearth Bakery

2034 Murray Ave.

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

412-422-5623

$

Located in Squirrel Hill, this corner bakery offers tasty pastries and hearty bread straight from its ovens.

Bubble Pi Baking Arts

2218 Murray Ave.

Tuesday – Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Monday, closed

412-422-0993

$

With a name like Bubble Pi Baking Arts, you would be silly not to snack on some midday tea and cookies in this quaint bakery off of Murray Avenue.

The Independent Brewing Company

1704 Shady Ave.

Monday – Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Thursday, 5 p.m. to midnight; Friday – Saturday, 4 p.m. to midnight; Sunday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

412-422-5040

$$

Beer fans will love this laid-back tavern area and enjoy a collection of craft drinks and foods while listening to some classic vinyl L.P.’s.

Murray Avenue Grill

1720 Murray Ave.

Daily, 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.

412-521-1272

$$

Enjoy a gourmet salad or burger on the open patio of this up-and-coming Squirrel Hill eatery.

Silky’s Sports Bar & Grill

1731 Murray Ave.

Tuesday – Friday, 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Saturday – Sunday, 11:30 a.m to 2 a.m.; Monday, closed

412-421-9222

$$

Silky’s is a sports bar through and through. If you’re looking for a place with that “over 9 flat screen T.V.’s” vibe, you’ve found it.

Smallman Street Deli

1912 Murray Ave.

Daily, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

412-421-3354

$$

Whether you’re in Squirrel Hill or the Strip District, Smallman’s offers the staples that a classic deli provides.

Mesa

221 Schenley Drive

Daily, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

412-621-1700

$$

Conflict Kitchen will surely be missed, but Mesa’s New Mexican cuisine is sure to become a staple for take-out in Schenley Plaza

Tan Izakaya

815 S. Aiken Ave.

Monday – Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to midnight

$$

412-688-0188

Tan Izakaya can only be described as “cozy” and it’s the perfect place to grab some saké and Japanese comfort food.

Brewski’s

801 E. Carson St.

Daily, noon to 2 a.m.

412-481-9140

$

If you’re looking for a bar with pool, darts, foosball and a punching machine of all things, Brewski’s is the way to go.

Mario’s South Side Saloon/Blue Lou’s

1514 E. Carson St.

Daily, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

412-381-5610

$$

While it offers the classic array of drinks and bar foods, it’s karaoke, trivia and live performances that keep this place busy.

Nadine’s Restaurant

19 S. 27th St.

Monday – Friday, 6:30 a.m. to midnight; Saturday, 9 a.m. to midnight; Sunday, 10 a.m. to midnight

412-481-1793

$

If you want a breakfast hoagie or some deep fried mac and cheese, this family-owned bar and grill offers both and more for a truly unique dining experience.

Walker’s Pub

2024 Sarah St.

Daily, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

412-431-2040

$

Walker’s Pub is a hometown bar that any college student low on funds shouldn’t miss out on.



printPrint