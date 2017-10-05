No evidence of shooting at USC after lockdown, search, LAPD says

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police said they found no evidence of a shooting on the University of Southern California campus Monday after reports of gunfire prompted a lockdown and a huge LAPD response.

“No danger to community,” the LAPD said on Twitter after completing a search of campus buildings.

It’s unclear what prompted the shooting report. LAPD Detective Meghan Aguilar said police were seeking a suspect in the area but did not disclose details.

Some shelter-in-place alerts remained in effect on parts of the campus, but university officials said the USC Village is open again.

Soon after the reports surfaced, a police helicopter circled over the campus and students sitting outside a campus food court were moved inside. On social media, some students and employees said they were sheltering in place inside classrooms and offices.





printPrint