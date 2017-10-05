Fullback George Aston out for Syracuse game

George Aston scored 60 points for the Panthers in the 2016 season, but hasn't had the chance for that level of success in the 2017 season due to injuries. (Matt Freed/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette/TNS)

Redshirt junior fullback George Aston will not play in Saturday’s game against Syracuse. He is listed as “out” after sustaining an injury in Pitt’s Sept. 30 42-10 win against Rice.

After taking a hit in the first quarter, Aston spent the remainder of the game off the field. Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi has not addressed the fullback’s injury — his customary response when asked about injured players. Aston is listed on the official Pitt football ACC injury report without any indication of the location of the injury.

This comes after Aston’s football camp lower-body injury in early August. That injury kept him out of gameplay until the Panthers’ took on Georgia Tech, Saturday, Sept. 23.

Standing at 6 feet tall and weighing in at 245 pounds, Aston has been a massive contributor on both offense and special teams.

Aston walked onto the team, but redshirted and played no games for the 2014 season. After earning a scholarship for his football camp performance in 2015, he played in all 13 games of the that season. He then played in 12 games of the 2016 season and finished third on the team for scoring with 60 points.



printPrint