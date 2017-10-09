Pitt student found dead in Oakland, police confirm homicide

Police stand outside a house on Cable Street in Oakland outlined with crime tape. Police are investigating the death of a Pitt student as a homicide. (Photo by John Hamilton / Managing Editor)

Pittsburgh police are investigating a homicide in Oakland after finding a deceased Pitt student Sunday morning.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office said Sunday night that the student was Alina Sheykhet, a 20-year-old woman.

University spokesperson Joe Miksch said her family is aware of her death. Pitt police are assisting the Pittsburgh police in the investigation.

Police and paramedics were dispatched at 8:56 a.m. They arrived at a residence on the 3500 block of Cable Place and discovered the female victim on the second floor of the residence. Paramedics pronounced her dead from blunt force trauma at the scene, according to a release. The Violent Crime Unit is continuing the investigation.

Pittsburgh police spokesperson Sonya Toler told WPXI that police ruled the death a homicide.

“We determined this was … definitely a homicide,” Tolder said.

Miksch said the police do not believe the situation poses further threat to the University community.

“Our campus is saddened and extends its deepest sympathies to the student’s family and those who knew her,” Miksch said. “The University Counseling Center will be open for walk-in appointments beginning Monday and can be reached around the clock at (412) 648-7930.”

Erin Bates, a junior engineering major, lives on Semple Street and can see Cable Place from her bedroom. Around 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning, she said she saw more than 10 police cars and an ambulance pulled up on the street.

“When I first walked up they were shuffling a bunch of younger, student-looking people out of the house,” she said.

Friends offered their condolences to Sheykhet’s family on Twitter.

Heartbroken that this happened to such a beautiful, sweet, and innocent girl. You are loved Alina. Praying for the Sheykhet family🙏🏼❤️👼🏼 — Alex McCleary (@amccleary12) October 8, 2017

Thoughts and prayers to the Sheykhet family, all the love with her. — jac (@mooreforu) October 8, 2017

Heaven gained such a beautiful and caring angel today. So many prayers for the Sheykhet family, rest in peace Alina👼🏼❤️ — Kayla Lang (@KaylaLang22) October 8, 2017

Editor’s note: This story has been updated.



printPrint