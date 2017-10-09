Pitt student found dead in Oakland homicide, police looking for ex-boyfriend

Matthew Darby is the ex-boyfriend of Alina Shevkhet, a Pitt student who was found dead Sunday morning in Oakland. (Pittsburgh Police)

Pittsburgh police are looking for 21-year-old Matthew Darby — the ex-boyfriend of Pitt student Alina Sheykhet, who was found dead in Oakland Sunday morning. Police are investigating her death as a homicide.

Darby, a student at Pitt’s Greensburg campus, was arrested Sept. 26 for breaking into Sheykhet’s Cable Place apartment, according to a Pittsburgh police statement. Darby has not been charged in the homicide.

“Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance with locating Mr. Darby. Please call the Violent Crime Unit at 412-323-7800,” the statement said.

Skeykhet filed a protection from abuse order against Darby as a result of the break in, the statement said. Darby was released Sept. 26 on a $10,000 bail. That bail was revoked Sunday, the day Sheykhet was found dead.

Skeykhet wrote in the the order that Darby broke in because she stopped returning his calls after they broke up. She described past incidents of “grabbing, pushing” and “emotional abuse.”

The temporary restraining order was issued on Sept 21 with a final hearing set for Oct. 5, but it’s unclear if that hearing took place.

On Sunday, police and paramedics were dispatched at 8:56 a.m. They arrived at a residence on the 3500 block of Cable Place and discovered the female victim on the second floor of the residence. Paramedics pronounced her dead from blunt force trauma at the scene, according to a release. The Violent Crime Unit is continuing the investigation.

“We do not believe at this time that this was a random act of violence,” Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert said in a statement. “There is no continued threat to Oakland residents and the university communities.”

University spokesperson Joe Miksch said her family is aware of her death. Pitt police are assisting the Pittsburgh police in the investigation.

“Our campus is saddened and extends its deepest sympathies to the student’s family and those who knew her,” Miksch said. “The University Counseling Center will be open for walk-in appointments beginning Monday and can be reached around the clock at (412) 648-7930.”



