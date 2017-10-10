Attorney calls on Darby to turn himself in for questioning

Defense attorney David Shrager, representing Matthew Darby who is wanted for questioning in a homicide investigation, speaks at a press conference Tuesday. (Photo by John Hamilton / Managing Editor)

The attorney of Matthew Darby — a 21-year-old wanted for questioning in a homicide investigation involving a Pitt student — called for his client to turn himself in during a press conference Tuesday.

David Shrager spoke to his client through members of the media gathered in his office Tuesday at noon, reading a statement from Darby’s parents telling their son to turn himself in and answering reporter’s questions. Shrager said Darby doesn’t have the resources or education to evade law enforcement and asked him to turn himself in “before something bad happens.”

“Please turn yourself in before this escalates,” Shrager said. “Your family is behind you and will help you.”

Darby is wanted by police for questioning after his ex-girlfriend, Pitt junior Alina Sheykhet, was found dead Sunday in what authorities said was a homicide.

Sheykhet had a protection-from-abuse order against Darby, filed after he was charged with breaking into her apartment on Sept. 21. Shrager said there is an arrest warrant out for Darby for violating the restraining order, but the defense attorney emphasized several times that Darby has not been charged in the homicide investigation.

Shrager said neither he nor Darby’s parents know his whereabouts or what condition he is in. Shrager read a statement from Darby’s parents to open the 12 minute press conference.

“Son, we have always handled things as family,” Shrager read from the statement. “We are pleading with you to contact your attorney.”

Darby’s parents’ statement also expressed condolences to Sheykhet’s family. Shrager said Darby’s parents have not been contacted by police but are willing to cooperate.

Shrager offered few details on the case that lead to the restraining order or another case involving rape charges against Darby. He said he had no idea where Darby was and said Darby’s parents were also not in contact with their son.

“I need facts like everybody else,” Shrager said. “I haven’t been given facts.”

Shrager pleaded with his client to turn himself over to his attorney before he is captured by law enforcement.

“If he is apprehended by the police we never know how things can go,” he said. “We’ve all seen these things turn bad.”





printPrint