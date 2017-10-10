Alex Kessman named ACC Specialist of the Week

Placekicker Alex Kessman has racked up 34 points on the season so far. (Photo by Wenhao Wu | Assistant Visual Editor)

After setting a record-breaking field goal kick at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse last weekend, Pitt redshirt freshman placekicker Alex Kessman has been named ACC Specialist of the Week.

Though the team narrowly lost to the Orange, Kessman did his part by nailing field goals at 42, 49 and 56 yards — the highest recorded field goal length at the venue to date.

Kessman’s kick has also tied him for longest in Pitt program history, a record previously set by Chris Blewitt in 2015 in a game versus Georgia Tech.

Additionally, Kessman served as a key player in toning down Syracuse’s offense, recording five touchbacks on six kickoffs.

This season, Kessman has become progressively more reliable. He missed two relatively short kicks in the season opener but has become a dependable kicker — culminating in his standout game Saturday.

He has scored 34 points overall, going 6-for-10 on field goal attempts and 16-for-16 on extra points. Head coach Pat Narduzzi didn’t think Saturday’s standout performance was anything out of the usual.

“He actually hasn’t gotten any better, he’s been the same guy,” Narduzzi said in a press conference Monday. “The uprights just move every once in awhile and they go through.”

Kessman will be back in action this Saturday at Heinz Field, as the Panthers take on no. 24 NC State in a noon homecoming special. He and his squad are still seeking their first ACC win.



