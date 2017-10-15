Gallery: Courtside at the Cathedral

Pitt’s men’s and women’s basketball teams opened their 2017-2018 season with Courtside at the Cathedral on Bigelow Blvd. Oct. 13.
Junior Jared Wilson-Frame participates in a dunk contest on Bigelow during Courtside at the Cathedral. (Photo by Sarah Cutshall | Staff Photographer)
Junior Malik Ellison leaps toward the basketball hoop during the event’s dunk contest. (Photo by Sarah Cutshall | Staff Photographer)
Pitt basketball players took part in a dunk contest during Courtside at the Cathedral.
(Photo by Sarah Cutshall | Staff Photographer)
The Pitt Band plays during Courtside at the Cathedral Friday night. (Photo by Sarah Cutshall | Staff Photographer)
Demitri Ramos and Jesse Taylor do a cheer during Courtside at the Cathedral.
(Photo by Sarah Cutshall | Staff Photographer)
Junior Kauai Bradley cheers on her teammates during Courtside at the Cathedral. (Photo by Sarah Cutshall | Staff Photographer)
printPrint
Fireworks light up the Cathedral Friday night at Courtside at the Cathedral. (Photo by Sarah Cutshall | Staff Photographer)
Leave a comment.