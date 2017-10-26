Letter to the Editor: Pitt’s deafening silence on the death of Alina Sheykhet

After escalating instances of violence and abuse, Alina Sheykhet, a 20-year-old Pitt student, was murdered by her ex-boyfriend Oct. 8. During such a traumatizing time for many students and faculty on our campus, I am deeply disappointed the administration has not formally addressed Alina’s death. We are one community, and Alina was our sister. We were her classmates, professors, neighbors and friends. Many of us are mourning the loss of our fellow Pitt student. The University should have released a statement of its own accord acknowledging the tragic death of Alina Sheykhet, whose life was taken by another Pitt student. To my knowledge, there has been no such correspondence from the Office of the Chancellor, the Provost or the Dean of Students.

To the greater Pitt community:

Intimate partner violence is real. It exists on our campus. It sometimes happens behind closed doors, but make no mistake, it is a devastating issue that must be addressed — especially by campus officials. If you are a survivor of intimate partner violence or sexual assault, know this: I hear you, I believe you and I love you. You are not alone. There are many resources on and off campus to help you.

On campus, the SHARE office and the Title IX office together provide comprehensive education, resources, counseling and legal counsel. Additionally, October is Sexual Violence Prevention Month, and Pitt’s SHARE office has its final October event, which will address issues like intimate partner violence and sexual assault, this Friday.

The Women’s Center and Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh has a 24-hour hotline, (412) 687-8005, medical and legal advocacy for survivors, support groups — including one for men — and an emergency shelter for those fleeing an abusive relationship.

If you are deeply unsettled and heartbroken by the death of Alina, I urge you to call your elected officials, share your concern about this issue and advocate for legislation that would protect survivors of abuse. If you are registered to vote in Pennsylvania, there is currently a bill at the state level that will help intervene in cases such as Alina’s if it becomes a law. Senate Bill 196 would “[require] an electronic monitoring device be placed on the defendant if the defendant is found to present a substantial risk of violating the final protection from abuse order or committing a crime against the victim punishable by imprisonment.” In Alina’s case, this would have likely led to the imprisonment of her abuser after he broke into her apartment two weeks before he murdered her. Instead, the current laws allowed her abuser to post bail after the break-in, which ultimately cost Alina her life. Even though she took the appropriate legal precaution by filing for a protection-from-abuse order, the current system did not ensure her safety.

PFAs are not enough. We must collectively create a culture in which sexual and relationship violence is unacceptable, where survivors are believed and where people like Alina are safe from the reaches of their abusers.

Sincerely,

Helen Ann Lawless

MPHc, MSWc



printPrint