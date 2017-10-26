Football players Ford and Sear charged with disorderly conduct

Tyler Sear and Paris Ford face charges of disorderly conduct after an Oct. 17 incident. (Photo by John Hamilton)

Paris Ford and Tyler Sear — first-year students on the Pitt football team — were charged with disorderly conduct after a fight in Sutherland Hall, according to Pitt police.

The fight, first reported by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, occurred Oct. 17 at around 10 p.m. According to a criminal complaint obtained by the Post-Gazette, the two players “engaged in fighting behavior” with each other and the altercation required police response.

Pitt athletics spokesperson E.J. Borghetti said the situation was addressed immediately and the program has taken “appropriate disciplinary actions.”

Court documents show that Ford and Sear were both arrested by Pitt police and face charges of disorderly conduct for engaging in fighting.

Sear, a tight end form New Castle, has a single reception so far this season which came against Youngstown State. Ford — a Pittsburgh native rated the No. 5 safety in the 2017 recruiting class by Rivals — hasn’t played this season yet, indicating he will likely redshirt his first year at Pitt.



