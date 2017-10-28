Suspects rob victims at gunpoint

Two suspects involved in an armed robbery last night are at large.

University of Pittsburgh and city police responded to the crime on Oct. 27 at 11:24 p.m. A hispanic male and a black male approached multiple victims on the 300 block of Ophelia Street. The hispanic male brandished a firearm and the two men took the victims’ wallets, watches and jewelry.

Before the two men fled the scene, the hispanic male hit one of the victims on the head with the butt of his pistol.

The alert described the hispanic male as having a short build. He wore a yellow shirt and jeans. The black male had shoulder-length dreadlocks and wore a blue plaid shirt and jeans.

“Anyone having information regarding this incident should call the University of Pittsburgh Police at 412-624-2121, (Reference Report #17-04026); or the City of Pittsburgh Police Department (Zone 4) at 412-422-6520 (Reference CCR 17-208218),” the alert said.



