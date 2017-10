Gallery: Panthers pummel Virginia 31-14

Panthers pummel Virginia 31-14, extend winning streak

The Cavaliers lined up at the Panthers’ 1-yard line, prepared to close their deficit, but the Pitt defense held steady, effectively eradicating Virginia’s chance of winning. The Panthers stood victorious when the game ended, 31-14. “We focused on two major things today, running the ball and stopping the run,” head coach Pat Narduzzi said. “I […]