Halloweekend parties might be over, but there’s still time to listen to a killer playlist of spooky tunes before all the Christmas music sets in.

While “Thriller” and “Monster Mash” may be Halloween music staples, there’s more to be listened to before October comes to a close.

Whether you’re looking to groove to Talking Heads’ “Psycho Killer” as you walk to class or sing along to The Clash’s “Should I Stay or Should I Go” to relive season one of Stranger Things, TPN’s Spooky Tunes playlist has you covered.





