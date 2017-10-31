Amazon opens pickup location on Pitt’s campus

A new Amazon pickup location opened on Pitt’s campus Tuesday.

Located at 209 Oakland Ave. next to Crazy Mocha, Amazon@Pitt will allow customers to pick up or return their Amazon orders. Amazon Prime members will have free one-day pickup for millions of items and next-day arrival for orders placed before 10 p.m., according to a press release from Amazon.

The site will offer customers, “peace of mind with safe, secure options for retrieving Amazon orders,” according to the press release. Staff will be available on-site to help customers when necessary.

The store will be open between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on weekdays and noon-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The pickup location is open in the former Maggie & Stella’s gift shop location. Maggie & Stella’s will open in the current Oakland Bakery location, which will move to the future Pitt grocery story in the old 7-Eleven location.

This new location will be Amazon’s second in Pennsylvania and the 32nd nationwide.



